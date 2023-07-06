Letters to the editor

Secondly, with the gun club relocated and the convention centre obviously in the wrong place, the stuff earmarked for the storage shed (sorry "depot") from North Wagga could go there. The North Wagga storage shed is an industrial development and it would fit nicely into this area, which is zoned E5, where bits of trucks and other unsightly junk is stored (sorry, "depot-ed"?). There would be no environmental conflict and no 200-plus petition signatures (and no 28 formal letters) from angry residents opposing it. The people of North Wagga would be pleased to see it go.