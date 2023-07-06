Letters to the editor

Recently I went to the display of veteran cars held at the ACTA Convention Center. The cars were from all over the state, and interstate, and they were great. Congratulations to the organizers.
Whose bright idea was it to put the convention centre in a gun club buried in an industrial area?
Quite bluntly, the industrial environment of the centre is an embarrassment for the city. This is a heavy industrial zone (E5). The conference centre should be placed to be the showcase of the city and where it can encourage tourists to come again - and again - to our beautiful city.
Talking of industrial developments in Wagga, readers may remember the front page article in the DA where residents of North Wagga objected to an industrial development of a storage shed in their village.
I have a solution.
First, move the gun club out of the city to a more appropriate place where gun usage is safer. Perhaps with the SSAA in the Livingston National Park? This could then free up the development of the rail trail along the old Tumbarumba line as there would be no fear of an accidental shooting of a cyclist by a stray bullet from the club (as has been suggested).
Secondly, with the gun club relocated and the convention centre obviously in the wrong place, the stuff earmarked for the storage shed (sorry "depot") from North Wagga could go there. The North Wagga storage shed is an industrial development and it would fit nicely into this area, which is zoned E5, where bits of trucks and other unsightly junk is stored (sorry, "depot-ed"?). There would be no environmental conflict and no 200-plus petition signatures (and no 28 formal letters) from angry residents opposing it. The people of North Wagga would be pleased to see it go.
Now, to close the circle, the convention centre could go to the village of North Wagga on the shed/depot site. Despite the efforts of the council, North Wagga is not yet zoned for industrial development - it is a village zoned RU5. A conference centre there would bring people, tourists, real business, real jobs and real money to North Wagga. The storage shed will be an eyesore that brings absolutely nothing to the village other than traffic and other unsightly spinoff of industry,
The council is trying to turn North Wagga into an industrial zone. Instead the council should force the shed/depot into an existing industrial zone. That is what the people of North Wagga want.
Why not a convention centre in North Wagga, there is already a motel, two pubs and two schools? The adjacent greenfield sites could be developed to complement the convention centre with recreational resources.
The council could chip in with other needed resources like roads and water/flood control infrastructure.
But I hear you say "North Wagga is in a floodplan". Yes, that is so, but only because it is not protected by a levy bank as is Central Wagga.
After having placed North Wagga under threat of drowning for 60 years (the WE SHALL NOT BE MOVED sign went up 60 years ago) it is time for the council to step up and protect North Wagga with a 1-in-100 year levy bank so that true economic development can occur there.
