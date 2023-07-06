The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor

Updated July 6 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:50pm
Recently I went to the display of veteran cars held at the ACTA Convention Center. The cars were from all over the state, and interstate, and they were great. Congratulations to the organizers.

