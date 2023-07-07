The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, July 8

July 8 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: Solving a planning mess in North Wagga's industrial area
SOLVING A PLANNING MESS

Recently, I went to the display of veteran cars held at the ACTA Convention Centre. The cars were from all over the state, and interstate, and they were great. Congratulations to the organisers. Whose bright idea was it to put the convention centre in a gun club buried in an industrial area?

