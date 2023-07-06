Young are looking to pick up where they left off.
The Cherrypickers haven't played since a 62-8 win over Southcity on June 18 but are looking to take the Challenge Cup off Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Sunday.
It's been a disjointed few weeks for the club, with their travelling contingent not training with the team.
However captain-coach Nick Cornish is hoping they can get back to the structured football that was working for them before the bye.
"We had a rough patch there but then started to find some form against Junee and Southcity," Cornish said.
"They aren't terrible sides but they are sides where we could still play structure and not buy into having too much space, try to play too much footy and I thought we did that really well against Southcity. We just played our game and it showed on the scoreboard."
The Cherrypickers have made one change to their line up with Boro Navori back on the wing after missing the big win over the Bulls.
