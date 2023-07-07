MIA almond growers are at a loss, with poor weather conditions leading to a 30 per cent loss on this years harvest.
Earlier this year the Almond Board of Australia estimated the crop would come in at just over 156,000 tones, but the results were far from that mark at 108,000.
With an El Nino expected this year, local almond farmer James Callipari hopes conditions can improve in time for pollination next month.
"It's frustratingly wet and predictions of El Nino haven't eventuated at this stage, but I'm sure it will happen," Mr Callipari said.
"At the moment we're still trying to get through our post-harvest work and preparing for the upcoming pollination season to begin at the end of this month and early August.
In other news
"We certainly hope this year will be better for it than the one before. Last year saw mostly cold, wet conditions that didn't help anyone's cause. We're really going to need some good sunny weather for the bees to work."
"Our recent data indicates the Riverina is no longer a small player, with plantings now reflecting 25 per cent of our total hectare. It's become a significant part of the Riverina horticulture make-up," Mr Jackson said.
"We need really hot, dry weather in the summer time to bring the crop on and we never got that last year. We had unprecedented rain and cold, and with that you also get diseases.
"The challenge will be getting some sunny days in August. Pollination comes and goes within a couple of weeks, depending on the variety of trees. So we're all hoping El Nino will begin soon."
Meanwhile, varroa mite is also a concern in the lead-up to pollination.
"The eradication plan is continuing in northern NSW while the rest of the state is able to move bees and hives via permit," he said.
"We're only less than a month away from needing those bees moved into orchards so it's a critical time for ensuring that continues and nothing effects the current conditions," Mr Jackson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.