CSU will have a new-look as they chase some important wins at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Reddies will change colours to support the Sarah Lloyd Scholarship Fund.
Lloyd was a member of the club before her untimely death in 2017.
This season the club is looking to support her legacy.
"Sarah used to play for Reddies casually for a couple of years, unfortunately until her accident, so we're raising funds to help with the cause," Georgia Roberts said.
Not only will the special jumpers, which will be worn by both the first grade and women's teams, will be auctioned off after the game, but a number of local businesses have come on board offering more items to go under the hammer.
Daniel Lloyd, Sarah's father, is thrilled to be onboard with the club this year.
He hopes their support will enable them to provide an additional scholarship for a young woman to become involved in a male-dominate trade.
"It's great as Sarah played for the Reddies for a while, she loved it, loved any sport and was pretty good at sport so it's great to get some support," Lloyd said.
"We help women out in male-dominated trades and that's what we really want to keep on doing.
"To get a little bit of support from the community means we may be able to give an extra scholarship out next year.
"We've already done this year's selections but every girl we help out is worthwhile."
With the special day, the women's clash with Tumut will kick off the day at 12.55pm with the second grade and first grade games to follow.
Roberts is looking to back up the women's important win over Ag College last week.
"At the moment the top four is anyone's game," Roberts said.
"Obviously Griffith are still going to be those ones to beat but from second to fifth it's anyone's game.
"We're just hoping to get those for and against points to hopefully knock Aggies out of the top four.
"It would be a nice little win for us leading into 'Tahs and Griffith in the final two rounds."
Meanwhile the first grade side is chasing their first win of the season against a Tumut outfit looking to maintain their place in the top four.
They are one point clear of Deniliquin after the two sides played out a draw last week.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
