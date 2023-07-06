Griffith are hoping history may repeat itself and grant them a second win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday.
The two sides have lost just one game each, though Griffith sit a game behind having already had their second round draw.
After winning their round one clash by just one goal, Griffith coach Joh Munro said she's anticipating another tough competition.
"It's a big game and we're under no illusion about that," Munro said.
"We know Mango are in really good form at the moment, they obviously had big wins over Coolamon and Wagga Tigers recently.
"They're definitely a really good great so we'll have to be at our best, and playing over there adds another little challenge, but we'd like to think we're up for it."
Munro said the away game hasn't impacted availability and with the side avoiding injury thus far, she'll have her best squad to take on the 2022 premiers.
An experienced netballer Munro said that as one of the older heads in her side, she's been focusing on ensuring players are listening to their bodies and not letting niggling injuries become bigger.
Keeping focus on themselves and not falling victim to playing into Goannas preferred game style will be key for Swans to stay ahead.
As the only side to have beaten Goannas this year, Munro said it's a confidence boost knowing they've got the job done before.
"As long as we stick to our game plan and everyone's really willing to maintain that level of intensity for 60 minutes, we know that we can do it," she said.
"That round one was kind of up and down the whole game, so it'll be a really tough challenge but I think if we stick to our game plan, we'll be okay."
Complimentary of her opponents, Munro said Mango are one of her favourite teams to play in the competition.
"I really like the style of game they play, they've got a lot of talent across the whole court," she said.
"As long as we stick to our strengths, we'll hopefully see a really competitive game and hopefully come away with that win again.
"We love the ball speed and we love all of that stuff, so really concentrating on what we're good at this week and trying to not allow their talented players to come into the game as much, and that'll really require some discipline from us."
Knowing this years finals series will be tight, Munro feels the game will be a good indication on what's to come later in the year.
"If we want to be there at the end of the season, we've got to go up against these top sides and beat them," she said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
