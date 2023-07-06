After having a draw in their earlier contest this year, Griffith's Alex Page was looking forward to the Swans' rematch against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this weekend.
Inaccurate goalkicking late in the game cost the Swans a chance of victory back in round one as both sides shared the points in the 6.11 (47) to 7.5 (47) draw.
The Swans have gone on to record six wins since that game and Page was interested to see how they would match up the second time around.
"We obviously had that draw in round one and it'll be nice to see how we go on their home ground," Page said.
"I think they've got a few players back now and I think both teams are a bit different to what they were in round one and have a bit more strength.
"It'll be interesting to see how we go and hopefully we can get the win."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Swans currently sit third on the Riverina League ladder at the conclusion of round 11 and victory against the Goannas would elevate them into second with six rounds to play until finals.
Page admitted that he's been caught off guard by the Swans' start to the year and was hopeful they could now make the most of the strong position they find themselves in.
"I think we've only lost the two games and had the draw," he said.
"I've been pleasantly surprised I guess and it would be nice to kick on with it, make finals and go deep.
"But I'm pretty happy with the start and it's been good fun."
Page had played the entirety of his senior football at Queanbeyan prior to his move to the Swans alongside Rhys Pollock, Dean Simpson and Alec McCormick and was enjoying his first taste of country football.
"It's been a nice little change up," he said.
"I'd been at Queanbeyan for eight or nine years I think but I've loved it.
"It's not too much different really but I'm enjoying it a lot and the fellas are really nice which makes it pretty easy to travel down."
The Swans clash against the Goannas kicks off a challenging month for Grififth as they face fellow contenders Turvey Park, Coolamon and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the next three weeks.
Page said he was looking forward to the tough road ahead and was hoping the Swans could hold their own against the other top sides.
"Yeah it's a tough month and I think we've got all the top four or five I think," he said.
"Hopefully we can knock off a few of the top teams and make a real charge towards the end of the year."
Page has been in solid form over the past couple of weeks and is coming off a season-best four goal performance against Leeton-Whitton.
The forward has been relatively pleased with his performance so far this season and was hoping to keep building towards finals.
"Yeah it's been good," he said.
"I had a bit of a slow start, but the last three or four weeks I've started to hit a bit of form which is nice and I've gotten on the end of a couple.
"I'm pretty happy with how I'm going and it's nice to hit some form towards the back end of the year."
The Queanbeyan quartet have all been playing some good football this year for the Swans and Page said it's been pleasing to see all the boys having a strong season.
"All the boys are doing really well actually," he said.
"Rhys is obviously dominating and Alec and Dean are really solid down back, we are all chipping in which is good."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.