Double blow for Ag College ahead of Waratahs test

Ag College will be without two of their on-field leaders as they look to take top spot off Waratahs.
Not only will Aggies be without playmaker Anthony Taylor for the rest of the season after he suffered a serious knee injury in the win over CSU last week but Sam Carwardine is also suspended for the top-of-the-table clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Carwardine will miss the next three games after being found guilty of a low-range lifting tackle.
It means he will be free to return for the start of the Southern Inland finals series.
However Taylor isn't as lucky after sustaining damage to his anterior, medial and posterior cruciate ligaments last week.
Coach Tom Lamond admitted it's a big blow for the club.
"He's a great leader but I think Sam Nixon takes pressure a lot better and will do a great job covering for him," Lamond said.
"He'll come in at 10 but that was the plan going forward any way and we were going to use AT (Taylor) at 12 or 15."
Carwardine missed the two games before the big win over CSU.
As such Lamond is confident Mackenna Cusack and Jack Cole can step up.
However not missing him miss any finals was a win at the judiciary
"To get him three weeks and have him back for finals means he'll be fit and raring to go," Lamond said.
Waratahs are the last side to get the better of Ag College, after pulling off a fast finish in their clash earlier this season.
Lamond is keen to get one back with top spot up for grabs.
"Everyone is still a bit sore after last round's result against them," he said.
"We're still playing better footy each week, as are they after knocking off City last week.
"'Tahs are obviously quite a good team, I think they would be favourites to take out the comp this year, but we just have to play our footy."
However after coming through the difficult university holidays period with winning form, Lamond is looking forward to having some more options at his disposal.
Even if they have to come through second grade first.
"Will Quirico, our first grade captain, is back, Alex Farquhar is back but they will all come through second grade this weekend which I think is only fair as we've scored close to 200 points in the three weeks everyone has been away," Lamond said.
"It's hard to drop players after three massive wins so they will have to do their time in second grade and if a spot opens up in first grade then they will come back.
"Otherwise you don't leave during holidays."
Waratahs have also made one change with Liam Krautz starting for the unavailable Harry Hosegood.
Meanwhile Tumut will be looking to keep themselves in fourth place when they take on CSU at Beres Ellwood Oval with Denilquin just one point behind ahead of their trip to Griffith.
Albury hosts Wagga City to complete the round.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
