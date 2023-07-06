The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Double blow for Ag College ahead of Waratahs test

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 6 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ag College playmaker Anthony Taylor will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury last week.
Ag College playmaker Anthony Taylor will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury last week.

Ag College will be without two of their on-field leaders as they look to take top spot off Waratahs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.