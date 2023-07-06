RACING NSW have transferred one race meeting and added another as wet weather continues to wreak havoc on the winter schedule.
The race meeting scheduled for Albury on Tuesday has been transferred to Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC).
Racing NSW made the decision after stewards inspected the Albury track on Thursday.
The Albury track had received 40 millimetres of rain over the past seven days and with the forecast for further inclement weather, Southern District stewards got on the front foot and transferred the race meeting.
An extra Sky Two race meeting has also been scheduled for Leeton on Saturday, July 22.
Tuesday's race meeting will be held on the course proper at Wagga. It gives the course just under two weeks before the next meeting on Monday, July 24.
"In the best interests of the local industry and participants, we gladly take the meeting on board knowing Albury are unable to and that Narrandera's cup is only five days after the Tuesday meeting," MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario said.
Wagga was due to hold a transferred meeting last Saturday week but it was called off on the morning of due to overnight rain making the track unsuitable for racing.
Ferrario explained that a lack of drying conditions is making life tough for all tracks in the region.
"We have one of the best draining tracks in country NSW but unfortunately unlike summer, when you can have 40 to 60 millimetres fall, if 15 to 20 millimetres falls in July it's so much worse," Ferrario explained.
"The three things that dry a track are sun, wind and the temperature and there has been very little of all three for a long while."
Southern District chief steward Liam Martin hopes the added meeting at Leeton helps provide another option for horses to run.
"It should help release some of the congestion from the last couple of weeks," Martin said.
The transfer from Albury to Wagga has forced a couple of amendments to the program with some slight distance shifts from 1500m to 1600m, 900m to 1000m and 1175m to 1200m.
Acceptances will be taken at 9am this Friday.
