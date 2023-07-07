Hickson handed role at the back for Tumut

Tom Hickson will move into fullback to cover the loss of Mitch Ivill as Tumut prepares to get one back on Temora.
Ivill will miss the clash at Nixon Park on Saturday after being knocked out trying to stop the opening try in the win over Albury last week.
Hickson went into the fullback role after 14 minutes last week and the Blues are looking to stick to the same formula.
"He's so reliable catching those balls at the back, I knew he was waiting for an opportunity to get back there, thought he would make the most of it and he did," co-coach Lachlan Bristow said.
Jacob Toppin has been named to start in the centres after setting up a nice try for Hickson there last week.
Temora are the last team to get the better of Tumut this season. It's something Bristow is looking to atone for to ensure they remain on top of the Group Nine ladder.
"We've got a lot of motivation going into this one as they're the only team we haven't beaten yet," he said.
"We were down on troops in that second row and want to make amends for that and really dial in on the things we've been good at in the last few weeks."
Lewis Arragon is also set to return for the Blues.
