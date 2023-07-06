Temora looks to hit back to keep buffer on chasing pack

Temora are looking to hit back from a surprise loss to Junee to keep their place in Group Nine's top three.
With the top six clubs, who are only separated by four points, all playing against each other this weekend it shapes as a crucial round in the competition.
The Dragons are right in the middle with their rivals at Nixon Park on Saturday, Tumut, and Young two points ahead of them while Kangaroos, Albury and Gundagai are all two points adrift.
Captain-coach Josh McCrone is hoping to take advantage of facing the Blues at home to get back to winning ways.
"It's a home game and we want to win all our home games and it's old boys day as well," McCrone said.
"There's a bit more incentive for us to dig in and have a really good day."
Temora let a 10-point lead slip late in the second half against Junee at Laurie Daley Oval.
McCrone kicked a field goal to edge them in front late before conceding a penalty goal to fall 22-21.
It's the second time they've been beaten by a team lower than them on the ladder.
However McCrone thought the issues that cost them in the past weren't the problem this time around.
"We didn't play well enough at the end of the day," McCrone said.
"We created enough opportunities but it wasn't a desire thing this time.
"We didn't underestimate Junee at all."
Temora got the better of the Blues earlier this season.
However Tumut haven't lost since and now it's the Dragons who are looking to maintain their position in the top five.
"It puts us in a tricky spot by not winning that with how tight the five is," McCrone said.
"Ladders look themselves if you're playing good enough footy.
"If we think we're half a chance of doing something this year we need to perform in the next three weeks starting this week.
"Regardless of what it does to the ladder we need to build some confidence for if we do play in September that we're able to win games."
Temora then travels to Anzac Park to tackle Gundagai, who are currently in sixth on points differential, before a clash with Young at Anzac Park.
They are the only two teams they lost in the first round of the season.
The Dragons have made one change to their line up.
Luke Skidmore will start in the front with David White to come off the bench this week.
With Zach Starr expected to miss a month with an ankle issue a fortnight ago, the Dragons are looking to utilise Skidmore's bigger body more.
