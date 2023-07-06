The Daily Advertiser
Dyl Morton and Shaun Flanigan look set to return to face Turvey Park on Saturday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 6 2023 - 3:00pm
Wagga Tigers assistant coach Dyl Morton is set to return for the clash at Robertson Oval against Turvey Park. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga Tigers are set to welcome back experienced duo Dyl Morton and Shaun Flanigan ahead of an important clash against Turvey Park on Saturday.

