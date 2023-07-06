Wagga Tigers are set to welcome back experienced duo Dyl Morton and Shaun Flanigan ahead of an important clash against Turvey Park on Saturday.
After sitting as high as second earlier in the season, three straight losses now has the Tigers outside the top five on the Riverina League ladder.
With such a crucial game looming against the Bulldogs, Tigers coach Murray Stephenson was confident the pair would make their way back into the side.
"At this stage Flanno and Dyl will definitely play," Stephenson said.
"So that's a bit of a bonus to get a couple of senior players back.
"Lahn (Shepherd) definitely won't play and Jesse (Manton) is still 50-50 and we will find out more today and tomorrow."
After dropping their past three games, Stephenson said that his side was looking forward to testing themselves against the current pack leaders.
"This game couldn't probably come at a better time," he said.
"That might raise a few eyebrows but I think you play against the side that's been many would say the best side up until now during the year and it should bring out the best in our group."
Despite the tough spot they find themselves in, Stephenson wasn't too concerned about their finals aspirations and believed there was a couple of twists and turns to come in the last seven rounds.
"We've said it all year that the competition is so tight," he said.
"A win is always what we are aiming for but things can change pretty quickly in this competition as we've seen.
"We were sitting second at one stage and a few losses on the trot and you fall away pretty quickly but conversely some other sides have been on the other end of it.
"They started the year a bit slower and played some really good footy recently, so nothing is set in stone and I think the ladder can get shaken up quite quickly.
"We've just got to worry about this week and put our best foot forward and get ready to play against a really strong Turvey Park side."
Arsh Singh went down early in the contest against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong over the weekend after a big collision on-field.
In some good news for the Tigers, Stephenson was in the belief that he shouldn't be sidelined for any extended period of time.
"He had an x-ray last week on his leg after a bit of a heavy knock," he said.
"He was cleared of any breaks, so it's just a really bad corked thigh which it doesn't seem there is too many concerns with at the moment.
"So it's just a matter of getting a bit of mobility back before he returns to the playing frame."
Jeremy Lucas has also missed the past two games with a knee injury and Stephenson said that he was in the frame to return for the clash this weekend.
"Jez is looking alright after he had a bit of bone bruising around the knee," he said.
"He's one that could potentially come back in this week as well."
Stephenson also noted that Tommy McCollough was set to remain on the sidelines with a ongoing back issue while admitting that his own return was not too far away.
"Things are looking relatively positive," he said.
"I was cleared to play in terms of time frame from last week but I've just got a few boxes to tick with my rehab which I've taken a little bit slower and making sure that when I'm back to play it's for good.
"So if it means that it's a couple more weeks then that's the way it is.
"I'm getting to the stage now with my rehab where it could be next week or it could be the week after."
