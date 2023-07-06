Wagga City Wanderers goal keeper Timothy Kross is pleased with how his side has tracked so far this season.
"We're excited, home game, fortress, it's always good to play at home but it's going to be a tough game, Queanbeyan always are," Kross said.
Hoping not only to get back on the winners board after last week's loss, Kross is anticipating an increased intensity after the events of their last meeting.
Samson Lucas suffered a season ending leg injury in the side's last meeting after a poor tackle resulted in his leg being broken.
"They're a physical side, the last time we played one of our players ended up with a broken leg so we've got a little bit of a point to prove," he said.
"We want to secure that win for Samson at home as well, it'll definitely be a difficult game."
Wanderers last win was three weeks ago against Canberra Juventus, and Kross believes the drop in success in recent weeks could be the wake up call the group needed.
"To be honest, we were going into a bit of cruise mode, we're fairly fortunate for the wins that we've got and I think it's just the wake up call we needed," he said.
"Last week's game against Yoogali, it was a top of the table clash, they're a quality side and they just really took the fight to us mentally and physically, and they were the best team on the day.
"We were getting a little bit relaxed in a few aspects of our game."
Pleased overall with the defensive structure of the side this season, Kross said he enjoys playing alongside his Wanderers cohort.
With a positive culture and good vibes at the club, he's not anticipating to see much movement within the defensive structure of the team moving forward.
"Our defensive group is extremely tight knit, we've got our captain Kyle Yeates, he heads up our back line and then we've got Logan (Flanagan) on one side and Alvaro (Kelechi) and Patty (Okot) have been in and out, but it's been fairly consistent throughout the year," he said.
"They've been very very solid, and why I feel like we're in such a good position at the moment, I expect nothing to change, it's consistently week in, week out those boys in the back line putting in a big effort."
Now sitting third on the Capital Premier League ladder behind Queanbeyan, Wanderers will need to put on a strong performance to jump them on the ladder again.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
