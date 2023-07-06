A Riverina firefighter has warned stickybeaks of the dangers of getting too close to burning cars after dramatic scenes in Albury.
Fire and Rescue NSW received repeat calls about a vehicle well alight in Hodge Street in Glenroy around 8am, with Albury Central firefighters finding a Toyota Hilux engulfed in flames.
"It was underneath some high-tension power lines," Inspector Frank Finlay said.
"So the firies had to compete with extinguishing the fire pretty quickly before the powerlines melted and dropped down."
With the uptick in car fires recently, Inspector Finlay urges people not to approach them and call 000 immediately.
In other news
"Especially with modern cars now, car fires can be unpredictable and can explode at any point in time," he said.
"They have a lot of magnesium in them and the air bags can explode at any point in time, so if you are up close having a sticky beak, you are putting your life in danger."
Firefighters were on the Glenroy scene for about half an hour before the blaze was extinguished.
"It looks like the fire was lit under suspicious circumstances so police are dealing with it as we speak," Inspector Finlay said.
"If it was malicious, the perpetrators must have been pretty keen to do it at that hour of the morning, especially on such a popular road."
There were no injuries and there were no drivers on scene.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.