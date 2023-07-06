The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Skillen expecting strong performance from Scorchers this weekend

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 6 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Skillen in action for Wagga Scorchers in round one. Picture by Madeline Begley
Chris Skillen in action for Wagga Scorchers in round one. Picture by Madeline Begley

Thirteen rounds into the Capital League season and Wagga Scorchers striker Chris Skillen feels his team has come leaps and bounds since coming together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.