Skillen expecting strong performance from Scorchers this weekend

Thirteen rounds into the Capital League season and Wagga Scorchers striker Chris Skillen feels his team has come leaps and bounds since coming together.
An amalgamation of players from across the local Wagga competition, Skillen said it's been a learning curve to play with people he's used to playing against, but couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity.
Hoping the Scorchers can provide more regional players with pathways and access to high level competition, Skillen's optimistic about the future of the team.
"I've really enjoyed it, definitely expectations were high when we first started but once reality kicked it we did get brought back down pretty quickly but it's been a great learning experience," Skillen said.
"My own game has improved a lot, talking to other players that are in the squad as well, everyone's game has just gone from level to the next, we've improved tenfold by going to Canberra and even by just training together, it's amazing.
"You want to perform to the best level for your teammates, and just bring the best out of everyone."
A striker, Skillen said his position is the worst on the field, though he wouldn't change it for anything.
With plenty of running key to his game, he said his legs are pulling up pretty sore post-match these days.
"It's probably the worst position on the field, you do a lot of work for not much reward in a sense," he said.
"You could touch the ball 50 times in a game or you could touch it twice but you've done so much physical work for your team, but I enjoy it."
Earning a 2-2 draw against this weekend's opponents, St Patrick's, last time they played, Skillen is confident for a good performance on Saturday.
Fatigue was their biggest challenge in their round seven game but with more experience in the competition now, he believes they'll stand up well.
"I'm very excited, we were close to beating them in Canberra last time we played them," he said.
"We were 2-1 up and fatigue got us in the end, they came back and we got a 2-all draw out of it, which is nothing to be ashamed of, we fought hard.
"After last week's game I think we're going to really push them hard and hopefully come away with the win at home which is something we strive to do."
Wagga Scorchers play St Patrick's at 2pm on Saturday at Jubilee Park.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
