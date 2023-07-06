With eyes firmly set on a North Wagga versus Temora grand final, Saints coach Flynn Hogg is continuing to fine tune her side as they fast approach the end of the home and away season.
There are only six games left before the Farrer League finals start and with four games separating the second placed Saints and third, Hogg is optimistic about their end of year chances.
"I think it's going to be us and Temora, I don't want to make assumptions but hopefully it's us and Temora," Hogg said.
"We're definitely starting to think about playing our best so we can play great in the finals."
The biggest concern for the 2022 premiers this late in the year is their continued slow starts, something Hogg knows won't do them any favours when they face Temora next weekend.
Hoping to come out strong in their game this weekend against East Wagga-Kooringal, the side has been working on being less predictable on court, with Hogg feeling they've become too easy to pick.
"We're focusing on not being so predictable down the court, changing up our game play," she said.
"We get into a habit of sometimes getting a little bit lazy and driving away from the ball, we just want to get into the habit of driving away, coming back to it, and we've got a lot if speed through that centre court so using that and using strategies like front cutting and dodging, simple things like that that we can do so much with."
Hogg said shaking up how they work in both their shooting and defensive circle would also benefit the side.
Saints defenders have done well choosing whether to float in space or defend body-on-body and Hogg is pleased with how they've developed through the season.
"Them being able to make that decision of will I stay on body, will I float, or do a bit of both to confuse them has been really great the past couple of weeks, no one's been too predictable," she said.
Pleased with how they've nailed the basics, playing strategically is key to finals success Hogg believes.
Ready to take on the fourth placed Hawks this weekend, Hogg said she's not taking their hosts lightly.
"They had a good win last week, East Wagga, they're a very good team to play," Hogg said.
"There is a fair gap between us and Temora and the rest, but it allows us to practice what we've worked on at training too.
"All the teams still give us a run for our money and a good physical game."
Marrar v Barellan at Langtry Oval.
East Wagga v North Wagga at Gumly Oval.
Charles Sturt University v Northern Jets at Peter Hastie Oval.
The Rock-Yerong Creek v Temora at The Rock Recreation Ground.
Bye: Coleambally
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
