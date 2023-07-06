The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Reigning premiers hope to make grand final again with Temora

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 6 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After winning the 2022 premiership, North Wagga coach Flynn Hogg believes her side can make it back into the grand final this year. Picture by Les Smith
After winning the 2022 premiership, North Wagga coach Flynn Hogg believes her side can make it back into the grand final this year. Picture by Les Smith

With eyes firmly set on a North Wagga versus Temora grand final, Saints coach Flynn Hogg is continuing to fine tune her side as they fast approach the end of the home and away season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.