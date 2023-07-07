Wagga senior State Titles players selected in Emerging Talent sides

After an outstanding State Titles campaign this year, three Wagga Netball Association players have been selected in Netball NSW Emerging Talents sides.
Kaelani Goolagong was selected for the First Nations side while Emily McPherson and Ava Moller will play with the Regional team.
Selectors were impressed with the trios performances in Sydney last month where they played in the under 15 and 17 winning teams respectively.
Goolagong said while excited by the opportunity, she's also keen for a rest before training starts.
Teams will head to Sydney and train together over the next three months before a tri-series tournament where they'll play each other.
Goolagong said she's looking forward to meeting and playing alongside other Aboriginal players.
"It's always nice meeting new girls like me, there's not much Aboriginal girls playing down in Wagga," Goolagong said.
While she's not met any of her teammates yet, Goolagong said she recognises some of the players from previous State Titles campaigns and she's looking forward to playing alongside them.
An accomplished shooter, she said she's learnt best from her father how to find the ring, preferring long shots than to be under the ring.
"My mum always says I look like dad when I shoot, he helps teach me a lot," she said.
Goolagong isn't the only shooter in the group, in fact Moller and McPherson worked together under the ring for Wagga at State Titles.
The pair said it's reassuring to have a familiar face in the Regional team when coming together with other players.
"I'm very excited to play with Emily again, obviously we played representative netball together and we were pretty successful there in winning State Titles, so it's nice to have a familiar face, especially when it is with girls that we don't really know and girls from across the state," Moller said.
Moller had previously been selected in a NSW state team as part of the train on squad, but an injury forced her away from the sport.
Returning in 2023 at full capacity again, she said her selection has been both reassuring and exciting.
"I was injured last year so missed out on a fair bit of netball at the end of the year, but it's been nice to get back into it," she said.
"I was pretty happy with my selection, I was in last year but couldn't do it because of injury so I think it was good to be recognised."
McPherson is hoping her experience alongside Moller in the attacking circle will serve them well in the competition.
"I thought I played pretty well at State Titles, especially with Ava, so we've developed a pretty good relationship on court," McPherson said.
"I directly play with her on the court because we're both shooters, so it's really good to know that I've got a partner in her, I'm not alone."
The three girls are all aspiring to continue through the representative pathway, with eyes on competing at the highest level.
The teams will train over the next three months in Sydney at Netball Central before the tri-series tournament in September.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
