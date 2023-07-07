The Daily Advertiser
Wagga senior State Titles players selected in Emerging Talent sides

Updated July 7 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
Emily McPherson, 15, Ava Moller, 16, and Kaelani Goolagong 14, have been selected in Netball NSW emerging talent teams. Picture by Ash Smith
Emily McPherson, 15, Ava Moller, 16, and Kaelani Goolagong 14, have been selected in Netball NSW emerging talent teams. Picture by Ash Smith

After an outstanding State Titles campaign this year, three Wagga Netball Association players have been selected in Netball NSW Emerging Talents sides.

