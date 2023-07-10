Filming in regional NSW is a mixed blessing to film makers.
Cinematographers love the location for the availability of naturally beautiful locations, and the rustic hospitality that often has locals throwing open their doors to film crews.
From a producer's perspective, logistical issues like available accommodation and local equipment suppliers can be a challenge.
This is according to associate producer of the film When the House is Empty, Ken Hammond.
When the House is Empty is being partially shot in Narrandera - something Mr Hammond said has been overall, a very positive experience.
An on and off resident of the Riverina, he hopes the film will raise the profile of the region as a hub for film.
"It's so nice to just be able to go a few blocks to location, or for catering, or something we want without having to worry about traffic or parking," he said.
"There's such a variety of landscapes - you can go from mountain to desert and pretty much everything in between. .
"You are geographically isolated, but if you make sure you bring everything - equipment and people - and it's pretty well organised before band, it's not much of a challenge."
When the House is Empty tells the story of Grace, who's life is turned upside down when she becomes pregnant and loses everything in Sydney.
She inherits a dilapidated house in the country from her father Henry, who she hasn't seen since childhood. She plans to sell it quickly, but soon realises the house contains clues about Henry's involvement in the Hungarian revolution, and a hidden power source in the wild.
With Baden, a charming clerk who loves her, she embarks on a journey to uncover Henry's secrets and find her true home.
Mr Hammond said the film tends to show rather than tell Grace's story. This builds on a tradition of great Australian minimalist films like Tracks, and the more recent Sweet As, which use the beauty of Australian landscapes almost like a central character in the film.
"It's not hugely dialogue driven ... he's [the director] trying to tell the story through the visuals and the soundscape, so it might be a little different to a mainstream film," he said.
"It may be that quirky little difference that makes it something a bit special, and hopefully highlights the area of the Riverina.
"It may in it's visuals give a reference to this sort of area which may resonate with people locally."
The Riverina has hosted film crews from Backyard Ashes, Stakes, The Merger and the short Inside Water over the last decade.
Director Timothy Hills, who owns a home in Narrandera, is also hopeful this film could drive more film crews to the area.
"It's time Riverina to see our own landscapes, hear our own stories and dream our dreams," he said.
Mr Hills said he would like to see a Riverina film school to attract more resources - including people - to the area.
When the House is Empty is expected to be released in July 2024 in local cinemas.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
