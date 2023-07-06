A Wagga paramedic has retired after 36 years saving lives and supporting communities across the region.
Dean Smith, 58, called time on a long and rewarding career with NSW Ambulance last week.
Originally from Junee, Mr Smith said the journey all began when he a 20-year-old working for a local family business and realised he needed to find himself a career.
"So I moved to Sydney and took up a job with sterile services at the Royal North Shore Hospital for 15 months when a job at the ambulance came up."
At the time, Mr Smith's uncle was the ambulance station officer at Junee and he encouraged him to join.
"He called me and said the ambulance service was recruiting and gave me a number to ring, which I did," he said.
Mr Smith was successful, and was admitted to the service on Australia Day 1987.
"I did five weeks at the training school in Sydney before going out on the road," he said.
From there, he spent three months at St Ives and nine months at Hardboard, before returning to ambulance school for a further stint.
"After that, it is the one time they can send you anywhere they want in the state."
Mr Smith said he was glad to get posted to the Riverina town of Hay.
"Being from the country, I'd had enough of city life and I had relatives there," he said.
While Mr Smith went to Hay without a "grand plan", he ended up settling down there for the long haul.
"It was there that I met my wife Julie, who was working as a nurse," he said.
The couple both settled down and raised a family there.
33 years after arriving in Hay, Mr Smith finally decided it was time to move.
"I was working eight days on and six days off, but that included seven nights on-call, so I was virtually working 24 hours for eight days .
"Ultimately... I became sick of continually being on-call and my wife and I had talked about moving to Wagga to retire.
"So one night after I came back from a job I said to Julie that I'd had enough and it was time to go."
It seems the timing was perfect, with a vacancy coming up in Wagga the very next day.
"It was sort of an omen I think," Mr Smith said.
"Our kids had [already] moved to Wagga... and we were always going to come there, being a central location close to Sydney and Melbourne and with an airport too.
"I came to Wagga for two years' service, but after 20 months, I decided I'd had enough because the job had taken its toll [over the years]."
During his time in the service, he attended a wide range of jobs, from dramatic high-speed highway crashes and shootings to the more tame calls to treat the elderly.
One incident at Hay that particularly stood out to Mr Smith was when a lady in her 70s collapsed in her home and he was called to the scene with his colleague.
"When we got there she was in cardiac arrest and we used the heart-start defibrillator... and we ended up resuscitating her after 12 shocks because she remained in what's called a shockable rhythm.
"She then lived for another 13 years and didn't have any residual issues post-cardiac-arrest."
Mr Smith also recalled a harrowing incident he attended on a farming property one night near Hay.
"On Melbourne Cup Day several years ago there was a shooting out on a property where two people were killed and two wounded.
"Some shearers had been drinking all day and one of them... shot and killed two people.
"When we went out there we saw police everywhere, and we were told he was still on the property, although it later turned out he wasn't.
"One of those wounded was paralysed as a result."
But Mr Smith has also gathered many great memories during his time with the service.
"I always enjoyed going to see elderly patients that weren't badly hurt, but needed our services.
"They were always great to talk to and you'd get a bit of history from them, like asking what they did when they were young... and a lot of them were also quite funny to talk to."
Reflecting on the changes to the profession over the years, Mr Smith said respect for officers had declined among some members of the community.
"Violence and abuse towards paramedics has definitely increased," he said.
"When I first came into the job... there wasn't that much at all."
On a lighter note, Mr Smith also noted the change in vehicles, ranging from the Ford F100, to V-Dubs, Chevrolets and the Mercedes Benz Sprinters we have now.
"I think what we have now are the best vehicle we've had [to this point] to do the job," he said.
Mr Smith said the skill level of officers has also increased, with paramedics now training through universities.
He also believes as paramedics are up-skilled, they should be paid more to reflect that.
The outgoing paramedic also bade a fond farewell to his former colleagues, and voiced particular appreciation at the way he was received by the Wagga paramedics when he moved to town.
"I really appreciated the way I was received by all the people at the Wagga ambulance station," he said.
He also acknowledged the support from his wife and children over the years.
"Their support has been phenomenal," he said.
"They have missed out on many things over the years because I was continually available for the job."
In his retirement, Mr Smith hopes to travel more around Australia and overseas.
He will also enjoy the sunlight.
"I won't miss the 12-hour shifts where I would get up in the dark and return after nightfall."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
