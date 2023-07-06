The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Riverina paramedic Dean Smith bids service farewell after longstanding career

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 6 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retired ambulance officer Dean Smith outside the Wagga ambulance station on Fernleigh Road, Turvey Park this week. Picture by Les Smith
Retired ambulance officer Dean Smith outside the Wagga ambulance station on Fernleigh Road, Turvey Park this week. Picture by Les Smith

A Wagga paramedic has retired after 36 years saving lives and supporting communities across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.