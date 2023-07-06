The Daily Advertiser
Melbourne Stars hosting Sydney Thunder in Big Bash at Lavington

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 6 2023 - 11:00am
Melbourne Stars' Glenn Maxwell will look to dominate Sydney Thunder's attack at Lavington Sportsground. Picture by Getty Images
Albury-Wodonga has won regional Australia's equivalent of sport lotto by retaining a Big Bash game.

