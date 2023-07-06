NORTH Wagga coach Damien Papworth is confident the future is bright at McPherson Oval after re-committing for a second year in charge of the Saints.
Papworth has been locked in for a second season, with an option for a third, and North Wagga president Brendan Nilsen could not be happier.
He says the Saints have the perfect man for the job as they continue the rebuild of their playing group.
"He's really positive and he's not even coaching at the moment, he's teaching, because we've got such a young group and he's been really good," Nilsen said.
"His whole attitude, he's a bigger picture guy. He knows this year we've got to build.
"As far as a committee decision, if we brought a young gun and just put him in there, we were probably setting him up for failure but Pap takes all that on, he takes all of the pressure on.
"He knows his footy, he's not an I am, he just says righto boys this is what we're doing and he demands a certain standard.
"His main core teaching at the moment is harder for longer and that's what the young blokes came up with, they've got to work harder for longer and that's all we're trying to do. We're just trying to win quarter by quarter at the moment."
Papworth, having previously coached at Wagga Tigers, has enjoyed his first season at North Wagga despite the obvious challenges.
"Most definitely. Take away the results, this year's been really good," Papworth said.
"I've been enjoying it a lot. I can't wait to get the second year rolling and have another go.
"Once I sunk my teeth into it pretty early on, I pretty much realised we were young and it was going to be a challenging year. You've just got to stick with what you're doing and what you know.
"Sometimes the results aren't the main focus week in, week out, when you put yourself where we are through the season.
"The signs I can see in the young blokes and the effort people are putting in on the park and off the park, around the club and what not, it's good.
"I think most footy players have been through these kind of years and sometimes just playing with your mates is just a massive positive anyway."
The Saints sit on the bottom of the Farrer League ladder with just one win from 11 games. They have shown in patches that they can match it with the better teams in the competition and Papworth has seen solid growth from the start of the year.
"Definitely. You can see a lot of improvement in them," he said.
"Just the way they go about it and the experience they're gaining this year will be invaluable moving forward.
"We obviously want to add a bit of depth to the club and the squad and these boys, the ones who are playing this year, will be able to just carry that on through to next year.
"It will put us in good stead that's for sure."
The Saints will be on a hunt for assistant coach as they look to add some experience to their young list.
"That's the key. Getting these young guys to recommit, sink their teeth into another year and if we can add a bit around them it would be great," he said.
"We've got a couple of roles that are open. Obviously this year I haven't really had an assistant coach so we've got a few roles to fill.
"Rhyce Doneley has been massive stepping up in the captaincy role, which has been great. There's leadership within the group but to add some experience and a bit more leadership would really help us bridge that gap.
"We're pretty impatient, football people, to get the results and I think it could come around pretty quick if we're able to attract what we want to attract."
North Wagga will take on East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly Oval on Saturday. The Hawks won their prior encounter earlier in the season by 127 points.
The Saints will be without Bailey Clark, Isaac Crouch, Luke McGowan and Lachie Johnson for the Hawks clash. Papworth believes the Saints can take it up to EWK.
"We'll be rocking up there having a crack at the four points for sure," he said.
"We feel like we're not too far off grabbing another win and the weekend reflected that against the Bushpigs.
"Just the way we played and played out the whole game, I know it wasn't high-scoring but just to give ourselves the opportunity to be in it right at the end of the game, that's what we've been challenging ourselves to and I think we could definitely do that against East Wagga."
