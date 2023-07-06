THE Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Heath Russell is adamant the Magpies won't change their approach to the final six rounds despite having the minor premiership all but sewn up.
Marrar's upset of Northern Jets at Ariah Park last Saturday moved the undefeated Magpies two games clear on top of the Farrer League ladder.
It takes some heat away from Saturday week's clash between the Magpies and Jets at Ardlethan but TRYC certainly aren't looking at it that way.
Russell said top spot was always within his team's control and from that point of view, nothing has changed heading into Saturday's game against Temora.
"Even before the weekend, we probably looked at it like our destiny is in our own hands as such, if we kept winning, that's where we would end up," Russell said.
"Obviously that result on the weekend, it doesn't really change our mindset that we need to keep taking care of our business and make sure that we're winning because we want to be playing good footy as we're approaching finals so we're more focused on that and what we're doing."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The two-game buffer gives the Magpies the opportunity to manage their players somewhat heading into finals but Russell and fellow co-coach Brad Aiken aren't looking at that just yet.
"It probably doesn't at this stage. We've still got six weeks to go and we've got a really tough three weeks I reckon in terms of Temora at home, they're obviously improving, they've had a couple of competitive results and a good win on the weekend," Russell said.
"Then we've got the Jets game, which is obviously going to be big, then CSU there. They taught us a lesson there last year so we're not underestimating what the next three weeks looks like.
"There's lots of hypotheticals but if everything came out well, possibly we'd look at how we manage players and that but that's still a fair way away and obviously results driven on how we perform over the next few weeks before we worry about that."
Curtis Steele remains a couple of weeks away from returning from a hamstring injury sustained in the win over Marrar last month.
The Magpies admit they will manage Steele 'fairly cautiously' during the backend of the season in a bid to ensure he doesn't reinjure his hamstring.
Jordy Kemp also faces a race against time to be back before finals after breaking his hand against Barellan and undergoing surgery.
Dean Biermann and Liam Lupton also remain overseas and won't be back until the week before finals.
Temora found form with a 99-point win over Coleambally last Saturday and Russell says the Magpies certainly won't be underestimating their opponents this week.
"I remember last year, they came over to The Rock and rolled us in a really competitive game," he said.
"They played East Wagga and obviously looked really competitive and then put Coly away so they've obviously got a bit of confidence up and are probably still aiming for finals.
"If not, they're probably looking to tear a few chances down or take a few people down with them so we'll obviously be very much respecting them and the way they go about it.
"Jimmy (Kennedy) is obviously starting to see some positives in what he's trying to achieve there so we'll be fully onboard with having to turn up switched on and ready for the challenge I guess."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.