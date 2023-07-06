The Daily Advertiser
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Heath Russell not banking the minor premiership yet

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 6 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 12:00pm
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Heath Russell is not locking in top spot just yet. Picture by Madeline Begley
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Heath Russell is not locking in top spot just yet. Picture by Madeline Begley

THE Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Heath Russell is adamant the Magpies won't change their approach to the final six rounds despite having the minor premiership all but sewn up.

