An absolute spectacle is promised as First Nations performers take to the stage for a celebration of NAIDOC Week.
The Live and Local showcase features Aboriginal artists from around the Riverina, performing everything from poetry and music, to drag and song. Talent will range from first time performers to stage veterans.
Wagga drag legend Rose Quartz has walked the theatre's boards for 18 years and said the show is a great opportunity to celebrate the abilities of local First Nations performers, as well as the diversity of contemporary Aboriginal performance.
"Wagga taking the time to do this for NAIDOC is an incredibly good move," she said.
"I think people will be surprised by the variety that's on offer. From the drag to the cabaret elements, to the folk music from Nathan Lamont.
"Friday is going to be an absolute spectacle and showcase of Aboriginality in Wagga, which I think is really important."
Live and Local is held three times a year, with a shifting focus from event to event. This National NAIDOC week event is funded by the National Indigenous Australians Agency and The Civic Theatre.
Rounding out the line-up this time will be acclaimed poets Marie Clear and John Mukky Bourke, and singer songwriters Dookie, Nathan Lamont, and 14-year-old Mia, who will be stepping onto the Civic Theatre stage for the first time.
Event producer Vickie Burkinshaw said getting the newcomer to step onto the stage had been a challenge - but well worth it.
She said that it was always part of the live and local program to make sure they were providing opportunities for emerging artists, and those with "quirky" styles, or those outside the norm.
"Her whole mission in life is to be a famous singer, and this will be her first opportunity to show Wagga just how crazy talented she is ... her song Blue Skies will just blow everybody away," she said.
"We want to make sure we're not pigeonholing Indigenous artists, and just showing people didge playing, traditional dance and traditional methods of singing.
"Because this one is being held during NAIDOC Week, we really wanted to shine a light on First Nations people, and show the breadth of talent there is across Wagga."
Singer songwriter Dookie Thorne grew up singing around the campfire with his grandparents. Now with his own adult children, he has only recently stepped onto the stage.
He said that NAIDOC week was the most important celebration of Aboriginal survival in the calendar, and he was honoured to be performing at such a significant event
"Without being disrespectful ... Since 1988 when I was only 12 years old, I've been celebrating survival day," he said.
"That's what NAIDOC is all about - it's a show of our survival, a celebration of our people, culture, and our traditions that we are getting back and want to instill in our young ones.
"We're the oldest continuously living culture on earth, and we can't get away from that ... I sing for my family. I sing for my community. I sing for my people."
Mr Thorne will open his performance with his own song Take Me Back, a song composed partly in Wiradjuri with the blessings of Elder Uncle Stan Grant, and tribute to his Gunhinarrung (grandmother).
Rose Quartz said it was extremely meaningful to First Nations performers to have community support. She said it was important that people remember performers from marginalised communities, even outside of special events like this.
She said people should also recognise queer performance, which is active year-round in the community - not just during Mardi Gras.
"Come and support - it means the wold to every single performer to have people come and watch them," she said.
"A lot of people sort of get rainbow washed - for want of a better term - during pride month and Wagga Wagga Mardi Gras. I'm lucky enough that I'm kind of doubling - living in Melbourne and getting experiences, coming home and getting experiences.
"I think if the community came out and watch a drag show once a week instead of sitting home and watching Drag Race, it would make a big impact."
For more information and tickets, visit the Civic Theatre's website.
