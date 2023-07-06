Letters: The need for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is there

The answer to Norman Alexander's question on the need for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament when we already have the National Indigenous Australians Agency is yes (Letters, July 3).
As Norman indicates, the NIAA reports directly to the Minister for Indigenous Australians, and provides advice to the government. However, a quick check of the NIAA homepage on the Internet (niaa.gov.au) shows that although the NIAA has been given agency status, it is actually part of the Ministry for Indigenous Australians, staffed by public servants, and is also responsible for implementing government policies. It appears to have replaced the former Department of Aboriginal Affairs.
The proposed Voice to Parliament is an entirely different type of organisation, independent of, and not appointed by the government of the day, and with a purely advisory role.
We have seen from recent experience with the Royal Commission into the robodebt affair that public service agencies/departments are not always successful in preventing major policy mistakes.
An independent voice, given some protection by its recognition in the constitution, has the potential to provide advice that may help avoid the serious mistakes that have been made by governments over the past 200 years in policies impacting on the lives of Indigenous Australians.
Better policies may help to close the significant gap in wellbeing between Indigenous people and other Australians.
A concise factual summary of key points on details of the proposed Voice to Parliament is available in an ABC article by Angelica Silva.
This shows that a majority of councillors present, excluding Councillor Longley, have no empathy with the community.
Reading the business paper, the mayor actually will receive a mayoral allowance and a councillor allowance, so his pay will jump to $55,605.
Councillors used every excuse in the book to justify their pay rise, including encouraging more women and younger councillors.
The only thing that will achieve younger and more women will be if entrenched councillors step down and allow new blood on council.
There is also a governance issue when the Federation Council's general manager (one of the highest paid in the grouping, around $340,000 I believe), makes a recommendation that councillors accept the highest rate of pay.
That is not part of his job, he should present the facts and it is for councillors to decide where they should sit without being guided by the GM.
Councillors are to provide critical oversight of the council and senior executives and not just be a staff cheer squad.
