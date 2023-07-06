The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, July 7

July 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: The need for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is there
Letters: The need for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is there

THE NEED FOR A VOICE IS THERE

The answer to Norman Alexander's question on the need for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament when we already have the National Indigenous Australians Agency is yes (Letters, July 3).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.