Letters: The need for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament is there

As Norman indicates, the NIAA reports directly to the Minister for Indigenous Australians, and provides advice to the government. However, a quick check of the NIAA homepage on the Internet (niaa.gov.au) shows that although the NIAA has been given agency status, it is actually part of the Ministry for Indigenous Australians, staffed by public servants, and is also responsible for implementing government policies. It appears to have replaced the former Department of Aboriginal Affairs.