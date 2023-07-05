Just weeks after a major Australian bank announced the closure of a Riverina branch, it has announced two more, and community leaders are outraged.
On Tuesday, the National Australia Bank announced it was closing its Temora and Gundagai branches in September.
The news comes less than a month after NAB announced it would close its Lake Cargelligo branch in August.
Cootamundra-Gundagai mayor Charlie Sheahan said the announced closure came as a big surprise.
"There was no warning," Cr Sheahan said.
"It's very disappointing and will affect elderly people greatly and also businesses.
"It leaves Gundagai with just the Bendigo Bank and the post service - which isn't even a proper post office, it's just a service within the IGA supermarket."
It comes as the senate bank inquiry continues, with a report expected to be handed down in December and Cr Sheahan said it "would have been appropriate" if NAB had at least waited until that was finished.
Earlier this year, the Commonwealth Bank pressed pause on a decision to close its Junee branch while the inquiry takes place.
"Junee was nearly going to lose their last bank and there was a bit of an uproar. REROC lobbied them on this and they changed their mind," Cr Sheahan said.
The mayor criticised the Big Four banks saying they have "fleeced the cream" out of communities like Gundagai, and walked away.
"It's just wicked, the way these big companies are treating smaller regional communities [like ours]," Cr Sheahan said.
"They talk about their valued customers, but they only value them until they've ripped them off."
Meanwhile, Temora mayor Rick Firman was also deeply disappointed at news its local branch will soon close.
Cr Firman said he was "extremely disappointed and frustrated" and called the decision a "kick in the belly."
"But I appreciate the regional manager and local branch manager rang in the early hours of Tuesday morning to inform me of the news."
And with the bank inquiry ongoing, Cr Firman called the timing of the announcement "disgraceful."
"It shows blatant disrespect for our community, and also for the communities of Gundagai and Lake Cargelligo," he said.
Member for the Riverina Michael McCormack also slammed the decision.
"Regional towns deserve basic services - it's as simple as that," Mr McCormack said.
"To close banks in Gundagai and Temora whilst a Senate Inquiry into bank closures in regional Australia is under way is, quite frankly, remarkably brash and quite appalling."
NAB Retail Customer Executive, Matthew Leddy said it was a difficult decision to close the branches, but that declining foot traffic and an increase in online transactions had led to the decision.
"We've made the difficult decision to close our branches in Gundagai and Temora where we've seen a steady decline in over the counter transactions and an increase in the usage of digital banking options," Mr Leddy said.
"We understand that change like this is never easy, and we'll be helping customers who need additional support by introducing them to their local Bank@Post service where they can continue banking in-person, as well as helping them get the most out of digital banking."
Mr Leddy said NAB is a "proud agribusiness and business bank" despite closing branches across the Riverina.
"Our agri and business customers across the Riverina will continue to be supported as they are today with their agri banker visiting them," he said.
"There will be no job losses as part of this change - our branch teams will be provided new opportunities across NAB.
"NAB has invested more than $18 million in regional NSW over the last 18 months, including a new $2.9 million banking hub in Wagga.
"Other recent refurbishments completed or in progress include Orange, Bathurst, Armidale, Tamworth, Albury, Dubbo, Parkes, Inverell and Narrabri."
In light of the announced Temora branch closure, Mr Leddy will meet with Temora mayor Rick Firman, deputy mayor Graham Sinclair and general manager Gary Lavelle this week.
According to NAB data on the Temora and Gundagai branches, personal banking transactions including cash withdrawals, cash deposits and cheque deposits witnessed a steady decline between 2020 and 2022.
NAB data also showed business deposits have fallen at both branches.
In stark contrast, the number of business cheque deposits made at its Gundagai branch actually increased by almost 20 per cent between 2021 and 2022.
NAB directed its Gundagai customers to bank in future at its nearest branch 34 kilometres away Tumut, while Temora customers were directed to the bank's Cootamundra branch 54 kilometres away.
NAB's Gundagai branch is set to close on September 26 with Temora's branch to close just two days later.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
