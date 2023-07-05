A man has been refused bail after facing court accused of assaulting a teenager during a home invasion.
Police were called to a residence on Fay Avenue in Kooringal about 11pm on Tuesday, following reports of a home invasion.
It is alleged a man broke into the property before assaulting a 16-year-old boy, who was uninjured in the incident, and running from the scene.
A crime scene was set up at the location, with the house still taped off at 8am on Wednesday.
Police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and after extensive inquiries, investigators arrested a 40-year-old man at a home in Forest Hill on Wednesday.
He was taken to Wagga police station and charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence with people there, common assault and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm.
The man was refused bail and appeared in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
The matter was adjourned until August 30.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
