Man remanded in custody over alleged teen assault during Kooringal home invasion

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 5 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:00pm
A 40-year-old man has appeared in court after an alleged home invasion at a Fay Avenue address in Kooringal on Tuesday night. File picture
A 40-year-old man has appeared in court after an alleged home invasion at a Fay Avenue address in Kooringal on Tuesday night. File picture

A man has been refused bail after facing court accused of assaulting a teenager during a home invasion.

