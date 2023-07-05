THE season of Gundagai prop Joel Field is in serious doubt after he was charged with an alleged grade four crusher tackle.
Field will front the Group Nine judiciary on Thursday night after being charged by NSW Rugby League (NSWRL) for the tackle that left Kangaroos winger Charlie Barton with two fractured vertebrae.
Field is facing up to a 12-game suspension under NSWRL rules. The Tigers have six games remaining before finals.
The Gundagai club did not want to comment on the case before Thursday night's hearing but do plan to strenuously defend Field.
The tackle occured in the opening two minutes of Kangaroos' 50-16 win over Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday. Scans have revealed damage to both Barton's T12 and L1 vertebrae but he has avoided surgery and will be reassessed in a month.
The hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday night but has been pushed back 24 hours.
