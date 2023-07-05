The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Gundagai prop Joel Field charged with grade four crusher tackle

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gundagai prop Joel Field will front the Group Nine judiciary on Thursday night. Picture by Les Smith
Gundagai prop Joel Field will front the Group Nine judiciary on Thursday night. Picture by Les Smith

THE season of Gundagai prop Joel Field is in serious doubt after he was charged with an alleged grade four crusher tackle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.