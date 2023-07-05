The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

There is an in principle agreement between multiple parties to develop the Wagga facility

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 5 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are plans for major upgrades to the Wagga facility which would include a brand new straight track. Picture by Madeline Begley
There are plans for major upgrades to the Wagga facility which would include a brand new straight track. Picture by Madeline Begley

Greyhound Racing in the Riverina is set for a big shift in the near future following confirmation that Wagga's track was set for a significant upgrade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.