Greyhound Racing in the Riverina is set for a big shift in the near future following confirmation that Wagga's track was set for a significant upgrade.
Part of the proposed changes would see the introduction of a greyhound centre of excellence that would include a brand new straight track, a newly designed circle track and also include a greyhound pets centre.
Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive Robert Macaulay confirmed to The Daily Advertiser that there was an in principle agreement between multiple parties to update the Wagga facility in the near future.
"The situation is that we have an in principle agreement with Greyhound Racing NSW, the Wagga Wagga Show Society and the Wagga Wagga Greyhound Racing Club to further explore a development of the circle track there and to include a straight track," Macauley said.
"We have an agreed concept plan and there are lots of other stakeholders to engage including of course the government, office of racing and the local member.
"We have been very significantly supported in proceeding in this venture by Dr Joe McGirr and Kay Hull and I look forward to advancing on the matter."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
An incident at the track back in May saw the unfortunate death of a greyhound and Macauley confirmed the proposed changes were definitely aimed at improving safety at the facility.
"This is entirely safety and animal welfare driven," he said.
"We want to upgrade the Wagga Wagga track and I've only been spurred on by a couple of recent incidents there.
"This is part of our strategy to roll out newer and safer tracks right around NSW and Wagga Wagga is a regionally important centre.
"It is the perfect place to have a greyhound centre of excellence which is what we strive to do.
"We include a straight track, a brand new designed circle track and a greyhound pets centre."
Still in the early stages of the proposed project Macauley was in the belief that development work at the venue wouldn't begin until the end of the year at the very earliest.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.