Janarty is looking to extend his perfect record when he heads to Menangle on Saturday night.
After picking up three outside drives, trainer-driver Jackson Painting elected to give the former New Zealand a taste of the city.
After winning each of his three starts so far, Painting believes he's found any suitable assignment.
"He's flying at the moment, the race doesn't look to be overly hard, there's a couple that go nice in it but in saying that I don't think any are going any better than him at the moment," Painting said.
"Just his first look at the track and how he travels up will be interesting but I'm super happy with him."
Painting is also closing in on a milestone win.
He is currently on 697 career driving wins.
He has seven drives at Riverina Paceway on Friday before four drives at Menangle.
However with a number of wide barrier draws the 37-year-old isn't confident of being able to get there this weekend.
"I don't think I'm any hope as I've drawn the car park with nearly all of them," Painting said.
"There's no real good things of mine on Friday, Saturday night are my best two drives for the weekend.
"So if I'm on 699 going into Janarty I'd be very happy as that would be a nice little touch."
****
JACKSON Painting remains in front of the Southwest and Riverina driver's premiership at the midway point of the season.
Blake Jones has reduced the margin in the last two months but still trails his cousin by nine wins.
Painting is on 59 wins with Jones on 50 while Peter McRae is next best on 26.
Painting is also sixth in the statewide premiership, which is led by former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart.
David Kennedy has also extended his lead in the Riverina trainer's premiership.
He is 12 wins clear of Ellen Bartley (21) with Trevor White another three wins behind.
****
FAIRY Tinkabell scored feature success at Albion Park on Saturday.
She was able to lead all the way in the mares feature.
The syndicate also had success with Mighty Atom at Parkes on Friday.
Young's Jackie Gibson also had success at Parkes with Eye Keep Smiling making a winning return.
****
PORT Au Prince returned to winning ways at Menangle on Saturday.
Coming off a Queensland campaign, the five-year-old, who is part owned by Terry McMillan and Brian Hay, scored an all-the-way win from his outside alley.
It was the only Riverina success with Edward Jay's fourth for Todd Day the best result in the NSW Bred 2YO Final.
****
RIVERINA Paceway will hold a bumper 10-race card.
After Leeton's meeting was abandoned due to the state of the track on Tuesday, it is now the only meeting in the region for the week.
The first is at 12.20pm.
Young races on Tuesday with two more NSW Bred heats on the program.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
