Turvey Park defender Cleo Buttifant has starred in her Allies debut at the AFL Under 18 Girls National Championships.
Buttifant collected 13 disposals and recorded five inside 50's during the Allies 10.10 (70) to 8.3 (51) loss to Vic Metro and was named among their best.
The performance has seen her name now thrown into draft contention and the Mater Dei Catholic College student said it would be fantastic to get picked up by an AFLW club.
"Last year I didn't really even think of it, but now it's all coming up and I would love to do it," Buttifant said.
"It's now something that I actually really would like to do and it would be good to get paid just to run around and play footy.
"My manager said there is a few clubs (interested) but I'm not sure which ones.
"It still baffles me now as at the start of the year I didn't know what the Allies was and now it's all just come up real quick.
"I did not expect any of this and it's a big shock and overwhelming, but it's good and obviously I like it a lot."
Buttifant admitted there was a few nervous ahead of the clash with Vic Metro but said that she had enjoyed the experience.
"It was very good," she said.
"I was very nervous to start with and didn't know what to expect.
"I've never played in it before and I didn't even know what the Allies was at the start of the year.
"Overall it was good and everyone was really nice and it was good to play with new people and learn some new things."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The young defender was also named in the best which Buttifant admitted was a bit of a surprise.
"After the game I didn't really think much of it," she said.
"But then everyone was coming up to me afterwards and it made me feel a bit better.
"I just enjoy running onto the ball and taking it on a little bit."
Buttifant is only in the very early stages of her football career and said that the national championships was most likely the highest standard she's encountered so far.
"That's probably the best I've played," she said.
"I haven't played much footy apart from Giants Academy and then at home for Turvey Park.
"But apart from that I haven't played much footy and it was good high level footy and I really enjoyed it."
Buttifant made a couple of appearances for GWS Giants in the Coates Talent League earlier in the year and admitted that she had a slightly unorthodox pathway into the academy.
"My teacher put me in it basically without telling me and that's how I got into it all," she said.
"I just went to the first training and they were all welcoming and I've been learning a lot of new stuff as I didn't know anything about footy.
"All I did was run and boot the ball but I've started to learn a bit more which is good and the Giants have helped me a lot with kicking and knowing where to be on the field."
After going down in their opening game against Vic Metro, Buttifant was hopeful that they would be able to secure a win or two in their remaining fixtures against Queensland and Western Australia.
"Apparently Queensland's meant to be pretty good," she said.
"But on the weekend I reckon our team played pretty good considering we hadn't ever played together.
"Maybe after we've played together once we could hopefully get away with a win which would be good."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.