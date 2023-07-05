The Daily Advertiser
Rhett Weidemann will return for Turvey Park's clash against Wagga Tigers

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 5 2023 - 5:30pm
Turvey Park will welcome back Rhett Weidemann for their clash against Wagga Tigers this weekend while Cal Dooley and Antony Forato are also possible inclusions. Picture by Les Smith
Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi has confirmed the Bulldogs will welcome back Rhett Weidemann for their clash against Wagga Tigers this weekend.

