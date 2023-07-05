Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi has confirmed the Bulldogs will welcome back Rhett Weidemann for their clash against Wagga Tigers this weekend.
Weidemann was a late omission over the weekend and missed the Bulldogs lost to Coolamon with a leg injury however is expected to retake his spot in the Turvey lineup for the clash at Robertson Oval.
Mazzocchi was confident that Weidemann would be right to face the Tigers while was remaining optimistic that key pair Antony Forato and Cal Dooley would also be right to play.
"Rhett is probably a definite and will 100 per cent play," Mazzocchi said.
"Jack Glanvill will presumably get picked for Allies again so he'll play that and won't be available.
"Then both Antony and Cal will train tomorrow night with their respective clubs and hopefully fingers crossed they get through all that."
The Bulldogs dropped just their second game of the season over the weekend and with a hungry chasing pack Mazzocchi knew the importance of bouncing back strongly against the Tigers.
"Yeah definitely we will be looking for a big response," he said.
"Our last loss was against Ganmain back in round four and I know the week after the boys came out and responded really well and had a good win the week after.
"Training has been really good this week and the enthusiasm is there and the willingness to learn, we've just got to make sure we improve on a few little areas.
"But I'm sure the boys will bounce back pretty hard."
The Tigers will also come into the clash looking to get back on the winners list after dropping their last three games which now sees them sitting sixth on the Riverina League ladder.
Mazzocchi was expecting to face a very competitive Tigers outfit on Saturday and predicted that both teams would look to implement a similar style of game plan.
"They are a good opponent and we fully respect Tigers as an opponent," he said.
"They've got their 93 premiership reunion on as well which adds a bit to the day for them and we will be respecting the opponent and not taking them lightly at all.
"They are probably a very similar team to us and they like to use that big ground at Robertson Oval to run and carry.
"We will certainly be trying to make sure we can stop that influence on the game, defend really strongly then punish on turnovers.
"We will just try and shut them down on the outside and if we can win that contested battle then I think that will go a long way to winning it."
The Bulldogs also look set to complete the rest of the season without duo Corey Baxter and Stephen Camp.
Baxter had yet to play a game this season while Camp had temporarily put his playing commitments on hold after picking up a role with the GWS Giants AFLW team.
While hopeful earlier in the year that the duo would make some appearances, Mazzocchi confirmed that it was doubtful the pair would play a part in the remainder of the 2023 season.
"Campy had come down and played in the second grade game and had some other commitments," he said.
"He did say that he could be available in the back end of the year, but we are pretty much going in thinking that we won't see them again.
"Obviously the team is going well at the moment and I'd be surprised if we see much more out of them."
