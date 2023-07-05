A Wiradjuri woman and acclaimed author with close ties to the Riverina has launched her first ever children's picture book about an historic flood in the region.
In a special children-friendly launch at the Wagga City Library this week, Anita Heiss read her new book, Bidhi Galling, which tells the tragic story of the great flood that desolated Gundagai in 1852.
The book follows the inspiring story of Wiradjuri heroes who rescued numerous people from the dangerous floodwaters.
"I told the story about the heroism of Yarri and Jacky Jacky," Ms Heiss said.
The Great Flood of Gundagai is one of Australia's worst natural disasters in which an estimated 80 - 100 people died.
But 69 people were saved from the floodwaters, with most owing their lives to Yarri and Jacky Jacky.
The two have since been immortalised in a bronze sculpture on Sheridan Street, Gundagai.
The Brisbane-based author said while she has already written over 20 books, this book came out of a previous book she wrote on the great flood, entitled 'River of Dreams.'
"Half of that novel was set in Wagga," Ms Heiss said.
"When we launched that novel in Gundagai in 2021, that evening we talked to locals, they said we need this story in schools."
In response, Ms Heiss has now completed her first children's picture book, with the help of illustrator Samantha Cambell and she hopes it will help teach children about the major event in Australia's history.
Ms Heiss said telling the story with a picture story book was a great way to engage children on a deeper level about a serious story like this one.
"It's really interesting to see how you can tell history and talk about serious moments in time with beautiful illustrations," she said.
"It's a really valuable and engaging way to get young people to think about issues, themes and moments in time."
The visit was part of a tour across the region and included visits to Tumut, Gundagai and Griffith.
For more information about Anita Heiss go to: www.anitaheiss.com
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
