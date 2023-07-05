Up and coming star plumber Jonathan Male is sharpening his skills ahead of the biggest trade competition in Australia.
The WorldSkills Australia 2023 National Championships will see more than 500 vocational students converge on Melbourne over three days with their eye on the coveted gold medal.
"I would never have thought I'd be standing here doing an interview about competing in plumbing," Mr Male said.
"I never knew such a thing existed."
Competitors across more than 50 trades will showcase their expertise at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on August 17-19.
The winner from each trade will compete at the International Competition at Lyon in France next year.
"Jono", a third-year apprentice from Henty, worked on a farm before Paul Stein of Stein Plumbing saw his potential and encouraged the 22-year-old to pursue a trade.
"Coming off the land as a country boy he already had that foundation," Mr Stein said.
"He's got an eye for it, he's hard working and nothing's a challenge.
"So I knew I could put a task in front of him and he'd nut it out no matter what."
Mr Stein emphasised the need to recognise young tradies like Jono.
"I guess it [the competition] gives people who don't decide to go to university or get degrees an opportunity to shine," he said.
"Trades are so well recognised now. Years ago there wasn't that push for trades, so it's nice now for kids to show their colours and really excel."
TAFE NSW Director Construction and Energy Skills Excellence Network (South), Chris Outten, said WorldSkills was the height of vocational student trade competitions.
"The extremely skillful students taking part have earned the right to compete to represent Australia after upstaging some of the best local talent at the regional WorldSkills competition in Albury," he said.
"WorldSkills competitions provide TAFE NSW students with amazing and potentially life-changing learning opportunities.
"It creates an exciting, interactive and engaging environment for participants. They will learn important life-long skills that will not only help them succeed individually but will help deliver a highly skilled workforce."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail.
