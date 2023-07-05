The Daily Advertiser
Young plumber Jonathon Male to represent state in WorldSkills competition

Layton Holley
Layton Holley
Updated July 6 2023 - 2:41pm, first published July 5 2023 - 9:00pm
TAFE NSW Albury plumbing student Jonathan Male has sharpened his skills in preparation for Australia's biggest trade competition next month. Pictures by James Wiltshire
TAFE NSW Albury plumbing student Jonathan Male has sharpened his skills in preparation for Australia's biggest trade competition next month. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Up and coming star plumber Jonathan Male is sharpening his skills ahead of the biggest trade competition in Australia.

