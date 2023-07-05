The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Coroner has say on Royal Children's Hospital after death of Oaklands toddler Callie Griffiths-I'anson

By Emily Woods
July 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Royal Children's Hospital's failure to return a worried mother's call hours after her toddler was operated on was "wholly inadequate", a coroner has found. Callie Griffiths-I'Anson died after her oesophagus was perforated during medical treatment.
The Royal Children's Hospital's failure to return a worried mother's call hours after her toddler was operated on was "wholly inadequate", a coroner has found. Callie Griffiths-I'Anson died after her oesophagus was perforated during medical treatment.

Two-year-old Callie was white as a ghost and could not keep her eyes open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.