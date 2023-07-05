Only one activity this school holidays teaches how to turn trash into treasure.
Wagga Art Gallery's winter art camp is running a series of workshops for families kids and teens as part of the gallery's year of environmental programming - GREEN 2023.
Participants can learn about upcycling toys, block printing clothes, digital animation, or a number of other daily workshops running from July 11.
Gallery officer for engagement and programs Astrid Reed said the winter art camp was a great opportunity for kids and teens to experiment with new forms of creativity.
"For kids who are interested in the arts, this is a great way to familiarise themselves with the art gallery ... it's a wonderful inspiring space in Wagga that's truly a jewel of the city," she said.
"Actually making things and creating things speaks to a much broader set of skill sets than just the arts ... for small people, dexterity, using scissors and things come into play.
"I also think people appreciate things more when they understand the amount of work that goes into them. When people are able to create something for themselves, they tend to look at things in a different light."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Since Cubist pioneer Pablo Picasso said it took him four years to paint like Raphael, but a lifetime to paint like a child, it has become axiomatic in the art world that the unbound creativity of children can produce the most interesting artistic results.
The problem, especially evident in very young children, is a lack of manual dexterity and technique that can only be developed through practice and lessons.
Guided by the technical expertise of gallery staff and professional artists, Ms Reed said she expects students and parents alike will be pleasantly surprised by the things they are able to create in the workshops.
"I think the freedom with which children create and express themselves is really beautiful to see and nurture," she said.
"Seeing what young people of Wagga create in these workshops hosted at the Art Gallery is one of the privileges of the job.
"I think it's also wonderful to see that spark of being inspired that happens in those workshops ... you hope they take it home with them."
Exhibitions and programs officer Mary Egan said Wagga was blessed to have a bevvy of local artists to run the workshops, and teach kids about best creative practice, and new artistic ideas. She hopes the teachers, gallery exhibitions inspire students to make new and interesting works.
"They're going to get the perspective of an actual practising artist in the gallery space, and the workshop," she said.
"We have Emily Shannon. Trisha Harrison, and two young artists teaching with the teen art camp, Millie Hocking, and Georgia Crowden.
"I think it's going to be wonderful - especially for the teens - to work with older artists who are well on their way, but also young enough there's a bit understanding."
For more information and to book go to waggaartgallery.com.au/whats-on/programs-and-events
Workshops for primary school aged children (6 - 11 years) will be held at 10:00am - 11:30am, and workshops for high school students (12 - 16 years) at 2:00pm - 4:00pm.
Tuesday 11 July
10:00am - 11:30am - Art Camp Kids: Birdlife Monoprint
2:00pm - 4:00pm - Art Camp Teens: Hardware Jewellery
Wednesday 12 July
10:00am - 11:30am - Art Camp Family: Trash Toy Mash Up
2:00pm - 4:00pm - Art Camp Teens: Block Printing Clothes with Personality
Thursday 13 July
10:00am - 11:30am - Art Camp Kids: Weave it Green
2:00pm - 4:00pm - Art Camp Teens: Stitch Up your Style
Friday 14 July
10:00am - 11:30am - Art Camp Kids: Pop-Up Paper Sculpture
2:00pm - 4:00pm - Art Camp Teens: Digital Animation on your phone
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.