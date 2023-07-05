The Daily Advertiser
They've only won the single game, but the young Demons are still fighting on

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 5 2023 - 1:00pm
Collingullie-GP's Caden Forrell and EWK's Riley Hill battle in the ruck during their under 13's clash between the Demons and Hawks at Gumly Oval on Sunday. Picture by Ash Smith
While maybe not as strong as some of their rivals in the under 13's competition, Collingullie-Glenfield Park are still having one massive crack this season.

