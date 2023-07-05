While maybe not as strong as some of their rivals in the under 13's competition, Collingullie-Glenfield Park are still having one massive crack this season.
Their latest effort saw them go down to East Wagga-Kooringal by 35 points, however the result is a vast improvement to their 85-point loss to the Hawks back in round three.
Nick Perryman is coaching the under 13's side this season and said that despite the challenges put in front of them, the young Demons side continues to front up every week.
"With the 13's we were struggling to field a side at the start of the year," Perryman said.
"But we've picked up a couple of players from out of town to come in and we got our first win a couple of weekends ago against The Rock.
"Some of the boys haven't really had a win over the last few years as it's been pretty dire so to get a win for those guys was really good.
"We are getting more competitive each week which is good and everyone is improving which is pleasing."
The win against the Magpies was a good reward for effort for the Demons side and Perryman said it's been pleasing to see the kids enjoying their football.
"It was pretty tough at the start and we have still got a lot of work to do," he said.
"But the kids are really enjoying their footy at the moment and they are a lot more competitive and having a lot more fun.
"It's great to see their enjoyment."
Juggling junior coaching commitments alongside his role as senior coach, Perryman said it's been great to mix things up and noted that he's had assistance at training from some of the senior Demons players.
"I've done a little bit before but it's good and something a little bit different," he said.
"A lot of the senior boys help me out with training, Harry Radley and Rhyle Davis and a couple of guys like that have really helped me out which is good.
"We try and get as many senior players to training as we can and that helps."
Perryman said there has been a number of strong contributors throughout the first 10 rounds including twins Max and Ned Carey, Liam Gleeson, Thomas and William Bruckner, Luke Guiton and Ben Murray.
Earlier in the day the under 11's Demons claimed their fifth win of the season after defeating the Hawks by 53 points.
Across the other games in the under 13's competition, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong defeated Wagga Tigers to notch up their 10th win of the season while North Wagga were too strong for The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Coolamon were victorious against Turvey Park at Kindra Park while Wagga Swans recovered from a slow start to defeat Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes by 13 points.
