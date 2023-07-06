Two of Wagga's best up and coming wheelchair rugby league players are hoping to guide NSW to victory in Saturday's Wheelchair Interstate Challenge against Queensland.
Toby Popple and Zac Carl first got involved in the sport two and half years ago and will hope to be a part of the first NSW victory in the challenge since 2020.
Popple is making his second appearance for the Blues and was glad to have a close mate in Carl alongside him this year.
"With the travel up to Sydney every week it makes it a lot easier having someone with me," Popple said.
"But also having him on the field as well as we have a good understanding of each other as players so being out there and having him next to me is definitely a big confidence boost."
MORE SPORTS NEWS
The pair first competed in a local Canberra competition during 2020 and Popple said the sport has grown massively since their first game.
"When we came into the game there was a solid competition there," he said.
"But over the last couple of years the growth has just been crazy with the game getting a bit of coverage from the Rugby League World Cup on the international level.
"You notice a lot more people trying to interact with things on Facebook, Tiktok and Youtube and seeing the game grow as far as awareness is really cool.
"But as far as the actual competition goes, the skill level of players is just getting so much better and it's really exciting for the future."
Popple's first appearance for the Blues last year saw them go down 49-24 however he is feeling a lot more confident ahead of their clash on Saturday.
"The team is looking so much better this year than what it did at this point last year," he said.
"Last year there was a bit of confusion in what our actual game plan was heading into the game.
"But this year we've really dumbed it down to be honest and are just going to go out there and play footy."
There has been a fair amount of time and travel devoted from the pair ahead of the challenge with Popple estimating they've spent roughly 50 hours in team training sessions.
"We've been training for about three months," he said.
"We've had a couple of full weekend camps and there's probably been about 50 hours of training put in so far plus each person's individual training outside that."
Currently there are no local wheelchair rugby league competitions running in the Riverina, however that is something that Popple would like to change in the near future.
"I'd love for it to be big in the Riverina especially," he said.
"Being a game that's so close to my heart and Zac's heart as well, we'd love to grow the game down here and have a competition down here.
"To get more players in our area would be tremendous."
Carl is looking forward to his first game for the Blues and said that it was a bit unbelievable to finally achieve a goal he has been chasing.
"It was always a goal but to be finally doing it is a bit surreal," Carl said.
"I'm definitely looking forward to it and it's going to be good to get out there and play alongside the boys and we've been putting in a lot of preparation for it."
Carl and Popple have been playing in the tier one Sydney competition this year and the Blues debutant admitted that it's had a profound impact on his own development.
"It's a mostly developed competition so you are going up against a lot more challenging opponents," he said.
"So it ends up bringing out better in yourself."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.