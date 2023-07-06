The Daily Advertiser
Toby Popple and Zac Carl will represent NSW in the wheelchair rugby league interstate challenge

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 6 2023 - 5:30pm
Toby Popple and Zac Carl ahead of the Wheelchair Interstate Challenge game against Queensland this weekend. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Two of Wagga's best up and coming wheelchair rugby league players are hoping to guide NSW to victory in Saturday's Wheelchair Interstate Challenge against Queensland.

