LAST-start Highway winner Salute Again will lead a four-pronged Southern District attack in this Saturday's edition at Randwick.
Salute Again, Burrandana, Shafty and Dupride Star will all contest the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1400m).
Salute Again will be chasing back-to-back Highway wins for Wagga trainer Wayne Carroll and connections but will have a new jockey with gun apprentice Tyler Schiller replacing the unavailable Danny Beasley.
Carroll admits that he is in the same boat as most other trainers and has struggled to get gallops into Salute Again with the recent wet weather but is confident the horse is ready to run another big race.
"He's come on since his last run," Carroll said.
"It's been very difficult since his last run to get hard gallops into him but everyone in this area would be in a similar position with all the wet weather.
"In himself, I'm really happy with the horse. He's come on from that last run and I expect him to run well again so we'll see what happens after this race and go from there."
Burrandana will be a major player in the Highway for Wagga trainer Peter Morgan. He ran an eye-catching fourth behind Salute Again last start and gets in better at the weights.
Jason Collett replaces Keegan Latham from barrier nine.
David Blundell will take Shafty to Randwick for a first-up crack at the Highway. The five-year-old won three straight last preparation, over 1675m and 2000m, but goes to Randwick on the back of a trial at Wagga on May 27. He is drawn nicely in barrier two.
Dupride Star completes the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) contingent for Wagga trainer Gary Colvin. She was a last-start winner at Narrandera and has built a nice record with three wins and five minor placings from 12 starts.
Andrew Adkins will ride from the inside gate.
"It's worth having a crack at," Colvin said.
"She's a class three horse now, she won well at Narrandera last start and she deserves to have a crack at it.
"She should get a nice run from there, she can put herself in a position pretty well."
Dupride Star is untried over 1400m but Colvin believes his mare will run the trip.
"It shouldn't worry her, she's by Pride Of Dubai and they get over a bit of ground," he said.
"Her win at Narrandera, she was doing better than anything on the line so I think she'll get the 1400."
SOUTHERN District stewards are exploring all avenues for next Tuesday's race meeting at Albury.
The Albury track received 30 millimetres of rain over the last 24 hours on what was already heavily rain-affected going.
Southern District chief steward Liam Martin will conduct a number of track inspections on Thursday before making a decision.
"We're monitoring the situation and liaising with clubs on suitabilities," Martin said.
"At this stage Albury are still preparing to race as normal. They received 30mm in last 24 hours so conditions are currently being monitored, keeping in mind there is more rain forecast, so at this stage we're just looking for an alternative venue if that track was to be unsuitable."
A meeting scheduled for Wodonga on Sunday has already been postponed due to the state of the track.
VICTORIAN visitor Dishy's has been disqualified from his win at Narrandera last month.
Don Dwyer's Dishy's was a strong winner of the Class One & Maiden Plate (1600m) at Narrandera on Saturday, June 17 but has since been disqualified after it was discovered he was ineligible for the race.
Dishy's had won 10 races, nine of those being under the 'trophy' picnic category which normally would mean he was eligible for Class One company. But it was discovered that his latest trophy victory was a picnic grand final worth $13,000 to the winner and was therefore ineligible to compete at Narrandera.
The Gino D'Altorio-trained Sonattack was promoted to first place at Narrandera and therefore was scratched from Corowa on Monday due to no longer being eligible for the race.
NICK Heywood was back aboard Mogo Magic at his impressive return to the races last Saturday.
Mogo Music made it four wins from as many starts with a strong win in the Highway Class Three Handicap (1100m) at Rosehill.
After being aboard his first two race wins, Heywood was back in the saddle aboard Mogo Magic and produced a well-judged ride to guide Scott Collings' galloper home.
Mogo Magic, a winner at Wagga at his second start, is now the $5 second favourite for the Kosciuszko.
CANBERRA Racing Club this week announced a revamped Black Opal carnival.
The club has opted to revert back to the one big Sunday meeting, rather than the two-day carnival over Sunday and Monday.
It means the club will now host Canberra's first ever million-dollar race day on Sunday, March 10, with the 10-race program to feature the Black Opal, Canberra Cup plus two other stakes races.
MITCH Beer has picked out the group three Bletchingly Stakes (1200m) as the next assignment for stable star Mnementh.
Mnementh continued his outstanding preparation with a listed win at Flemington last Saturday, a win Beer described as the highlight of his racing career.
Mnementh will now head to the Bletchingly at Caulfield on July 22.
ALBURY Racing Club will hold non-raceday trials on Wednesday, July 19.
Southern District stewards are keen to conduct more trial days through the winter months and ideally a couple in the summer.
Corowa also has a set scheduled for August 16.
"It just takes the pressure of race days," chief steward Liam Martin said.
GOULBURN trainer Matt Dale has confirmed Front Page will tackle the $2 million Kosciuszko first-up.
The connections of Front Page announced Dale as the new trainer of the horse on Tuesday, following the advice of Geoff Duryea.
Front Page will arrive at Dale's stables in coming days, giving him 13 weeks to have the horse primed for a first-up assault on the Kosciuszko on October 14.
"We'll set him for around that 12-13 weeks in work and that will allow us a good amount of time to have a couple of trials or jump outs and be at the Kosciuszko first up, very similar to how he arrived there last year for Geoff," Dale said.
Dale also has Cavalier Charles heading to the country feature and is likely to go into the race second or third up after running fourth behind Front Page last year.
GALLOPS
Tuesday: Albury (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
