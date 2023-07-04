Lake Albert have appointed Rob Nicoll as their new club coach for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
Nicoll comes into the role after previously coaching at Wagga City while he is a former Lake Albert first grade premiership captain.
Lake Albert made the announcement on social media over the weekend and stated they were excited to have Nicoll on board for the upcoming season.
"The club is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Nicoll as club coach for the 2023-24 season," the club posted in a statement.
"Bobby as he is known, is a past first grade premiership captain of our proud club and comes across to the club with a vast coaching resume, including head coach of the male and female Riverina Academies and coaching seniors and juniors at club level over a number of years.
"On behalf of all of the Bulls community we welcome Bobby to our destination club and look forward to a successful season on and off the field."
Nicoll is set to replace Isaac Cooper in the role after he juggled both coaching and captain duties the past season.
It was a difficult season for the Bulls as they finished fifth after recording just the two wins both of which came against St Michaels.
