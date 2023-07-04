The Daily Advertiser
Connections choose Matt Dale as the new trainer of Front Page

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 4 2023 - 8:32pm, first published 8:30pm
Front Page winning the 2022 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) with Tyler Schiller in the saddle. Picture by Les Smith
Front Page winning the 2022 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) with Tyler Schiller in the saddle. Picture by Les Smith

STAR Corowa sprinter Front Page will target back-to-back Kosciuszko victories under the care of Goulburn trainer Matt Dale.

