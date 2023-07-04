STAR Corowa sprinter Front Page will target back-to-back Kosciuszko victories under the care of Goulburn trainer Matt Dale.
The connections of Front Page announced Dale as the new trainer on Tuesday, just a day after Geoff Duryea bowed out with a winner on his final day of training.
Duryea shocked the industry last week by announcing his retirement from training after a decorated 55-year career in racing.
In the process, he walked away from the best horse he's trained, Front Page.
After a week of deliberating, the ownership group decided on sending the horse to Dale at his new base in Goulburn.
"It's a good result. We've been talking to Paul (Duryea), the managing owner, over the last few days and we're rapt he's elected to carry on,'' Dale told Racing NSW.
"He's a very likely selected Kosciuszko horse, as usually those top five in the market are. It's a privilege to get him to train and we're looking forward it."
Dale has experienced good success with tried horses from the Southern District in the past.
He purchased Man Of Peace from the Dave Heywood yard and went on to win to six Saturday metropolitan races with the galloper and third in a Kosciuszko.
Front Page won last year's Kosciuszko in brilliant fashion, cementing his place as the best country sprinter in NSW.
He has since gone on to be competitive at group one level.
Dale has watched on with admiration for Front Page and will have a good chat to Duryea before getting to work with the six-year-old.
"We've watched from up close, we were there on Kosciuszko day and the last two (Wagga) Town Plates and we have a lot of respect for the ability of the horse,'' Dale told Racing NSW.
"He's a high class sprinter and some of his performances in group races in Melbourne have been solid.
"He's had a good spell off the back of Adelaide and is pretty much ready to come up.
"I'll have a good chat to Geoff in regards to idiosyncrasies and quirks, previous ailments, the power of information there is vital in regards to being ahead of the game."
Front Page was bred by the Duryeas and is out of their talented former race mare Stacey Lee. He won $1.4 million in prizemoney under the care of Geoff Duryea with six wins and four seconds from 19 starts.
He is raced by members of the Duryea family and some of their friends and long-time loyal clients.
Connections said the decision to choose Dale came on the recommendation of Geoff Duryea.
His country base, a requirement for Kosciuszko eligibility, was on obvious bonus but Dale's close proximity to Sydney and the fact he is happy to travel horses wherever required were also key contributing factors in the decision.
Front Page will arrive at Dale's Goulburn stables in coming days and is likely to have a run before this year's Kosciuszko on October 14.
