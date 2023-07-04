Griffith is gearing up for a tough month ahead that all begins with a trip to face Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this weekend.
The Swans have soared up the Riverina League ladder in 2023 and currently sit third after a successful opening half of the season.
However the next month will determine just how strong their premiership credentials are with games against the Goannas (away), Turvey Park (home), Coolamon (away) and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong (home).
Griffith coach Greg Dreyer said his side was looking forward to the challenge ahead of them and believed how they performed would determine whether they consolidate a top three finish.
"It's going to be exciting," Dreyer said.
"We try and break the season down into blocks and we've got the top four in the next month so that's what we are concentrating on.
"Playing well each week then repeat onto the next one and see how we come out of it.
"We are trying to cement a top three spot, so this will tell us well and truly."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Swans and Goannas had a draw when the two sides clashed back in round one and Dreyer was predicting a tough challenge this weekend at Mangoplah Sportsground.
"They'd be disappointed after that loss last week and I feel they're a top five side so they'll respond," he said.
"We've got to be on in all aspects and you've got to defend against these sides and can't let them get a run on.
"Our defensive play is important and you've also got to be able to use it well as last time we played them it was a draw and I think we kicked 6.11.
"This time of year teams are looking for momentum into finals so you've got to be consistent across all aspects of your game.
"You've just got to play well, simple as that follow instructions and play well."
The Swans look likely to be boosted by the return of assistant coach Sam Daniel and young midfielder Kahlan Spencer who both missed the win against Leeton-Whitton back in round 10.
Dreyer thought Spencer was more than likely right to return against the Goannas while Daniel would undergo a fitness test later in the week.
"I think Kahlan is right but Sam has got to do a bit of a fitness test," he said.
"He (Daniel) had a bit of a groin strain but it was nothing serious while Kahlan had a sore hip.
"They both trained on the Thursday before that game and didn't finish training so we pulled them out."
