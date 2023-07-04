The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Medals galore for Wagga Swim Club at Country Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Swim Club athletes at the Country Championships. Picture supplied
Wagga Swim Club athletes at the Country Championships. Picture supplied

Wagga Swim Club have had a hugely successful outing at the Country Championships this weekend securing an incredible 27 gold medals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.