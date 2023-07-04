Medals galore for Wagga Swim Club at Country Championships

Wagga Swim Club have had a hugely successful outing at the Country Championships this weekend securing an incredible 27 gold medals.
Six swimmers represented the club for the first time at this event and young Andre Labara was named male swimmer of the meet.
Qualification for the meet is by time swam in earlier carnivals, with 26 locals making the trip to Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre for the event.
Senior Wagga swimmer Jamie Mooney earned himself gold with a 22.76 second swim in what he called the 'alpha' event of swimming ahead of the meet, the 50m freestyle.
Mooney returns home with a seven medal haul, following behind Kade Knight who earned eight, and Andre Labara who swam top three in 11 events.
Wagga's relay sides also impressed with the boys earning two silver medals and the girls one bronze.
Gold: Jamie Mooney (50m: free, 100m: free, medley, fly, 200m: fly, medley, 400m: medley), Kade Knight (200m: back, fly), Andre Labara (100m: medley, back, fly, breast, 200m: free, fly, breast, medley 400m: free), Abbie Donelan (100m back, 200m: medley, 400m: medley), Ashley Van Rijswijk (50m: free 100m: fly, free, back, 100m: breast, 200m: medley).
Silver: Kade Knight (100m: fly, breast, 200m: medley, 400m: medley), Andre Labara (200m: back), Abbie Donelan (200m: back), Chloe Donelan (400m: medley), Ruby Cooper (200m: free).
Bronze: Andre Labara (100m: free), Hunter Bastow (50m back), Baylee Edwards (1500m: free), Chloe Donelan (200m: back), Kade Knight (100m: medley, 200m: free), Thomas Grainger (100m: fly), Ruby Cooper (200m: medley).
