The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Felix Sebastian convicted of mid-range drink driving in Griffith Local Court

By The Area News
July 5 2023 - 6:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Interlock, fine over man's trip home from mate's place on same street
Interlock, fine over man's trip home from mate's place on same street

A man's decision to drive from a friend's house to his own on the same street has cost him $800.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.