Wagga's Pro Patria Centre still $400,000 short of goal to save site as deadline looms

By Cassandra Morgan
Updated July 4 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 4:30pm
A wellness centre providing vital treatment for veterans and first responders in Wagga faces falling short of its goal to keep its home.

