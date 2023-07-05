The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, July 6

Updated July 6 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 5:30am
Letters: Let's make the most of Wagga's light delight
What an amazing display of innovative lighting. The Civic precinct has been transformed via a colourful and spectacular illuminated installation. It is well worth rugging up and making it an evening out. Congratulations to all involved.

