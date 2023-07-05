Letters: Let's make the most of Wagga's light delight

What an amazing display of innovative lighting. The Civic precinct has been transformed via a colourful and spectacular illuminated installation. It is well worth rugging up and making it an evening out. Congratulations to all involved.
The article by reporter Karen Barlow ("When it comes to change, doubt is a strong restraint", 4/7) was headed as 'Analysis' (of your referendum reader survey results).
'Analysis' seemingly includes the reporter's claim that "the 'no' side seeds ... dubious information." Such as what, and when, and by whom? By Linda Burney MP claiming that The Voice could never seek to change Australia Day - only for that claim to be demolished by constitutional experts from both camps who said that of course it could and that she was just plain wrong? No, not that - silly me!
"Has a healthy lead been lost forever?" your reporter asks while 'analysing' the poll results. Well, no again, it's not even missing - the poll shows quite a substantial lead. But apparently, it must be an 'unhealthy' one because it says 'No!'
In the context of the effect of trust and mistrust of politicians, your reporter melodramatically introduces the show's villain: "Enter Peter Dutton". This chap, the 'analysis' states, has been "stirring up the fate of Indigenous Australians" by his caddish claim that the PM hasn't told us enough ... or anything much at all ... about the new chamber of review that Labor wants inserted into the constitution.
Had the article heading been 'Opinion' it might have been at least honestly inept; but 'Analysis' is something that it's not.
Last week the media reported about a greyhound dog crashing into a guard running rail and because of its injuries had to be put down.
Several days later a similar accident occurred where a dog was seriously injured.
The media then interviewed several people including our local state member, Dr Joe McGirr, who stated that the animals need to be protected etc.
If reporting is to be believed, on average, three people are dying each day in NSW from COVID yet Dr McGirr, along with most of our politicians show no interest.
I guess I am missing something.
The Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations has run into trouble with legislation regarding equal pay for the same job irrespective of experience.
This is almost the same situation as in the vineyard over hours worked and same pay dispute. This dispute was solved some 2000 years ago.
Minister Tony Burke is relying on this historical verdict to back his position. Rightly so.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.