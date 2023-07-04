Letters: 'Yes' campaign does itself a real disservice

Has there ever been a more inept campaign than the campaign urging people to vote "yes" for the Voice to Parliament?
So far, all that has been revealed is that a group of people will advise the government about legislation affecting Indigenous people.
If the Voice vote for "yes" is successful without more clarification, it will be a Pandora's box of problems.
Surely we are entitled to know how many people are to be in the advisory group, who will elect these people, what will their tenure be, what their remuneration will be, how they will meet with the government and exactly the parameters of the subjects that they can advise on?
My intention is to vote "yes", but it is difficult to convince doubters when relevant information is not available.
The reader may recall that during the pandemic ordinary Australians were told what to think. No questions asked.
We were told to "Be fearful, do what you are told by the elites, vaccinate (vote yes) and you might just survive".
Now we have the Voice.
Elites across the spectrum are yet again telling us what to think and how to vote. The reader may detect similarities to the pandemic attack on freedoms.
Again, questioners are labelled as "deplorables" or worse. Reasonable freedom of speech is gagged by public shaming.
Given our experience of the "wise counsel" dispensed by elites thinking for us in the recent past and the ongoing legacy of excess unexplained deaths, why would the reader allow them to tell us what to think, again?
I plan to exercise my freedom of thought and deliver my decision at the ballot box.
I encourage the reader to do the same.
The Minderoo Foundation reports that Australians generate 60 kilograms of single-use plastic waste per person per year, more than any other country.
And appallingly, only 13 per cent of this plastic waste is recycled.
The rest ends up in landfill, or worse, in the ocean and even inside our own bodies. But it doesn't have to be this way.
Joining the Plastic Free July community is a powerful way to make a positive impact.
By committing to reduce our plastic consumption, we can each become part of the change we want to see in the world.
Every choice to refuse plastics helps to create a wave of awareness about sustainability.
Together we can break away from plastic dependency and create a healthier future with cleaner oceans and thriving wildlife.
Let's make a difference, one plastic-free choice at a time.
