The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, July 5

July 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: 'Yes' campaign does itself a real disservice
Letters: 'Yes' campaign does itself a real disservice

CAMPAIGN DOES ITSELF DISSERVICE

Has there ever been a more inept campaign than the campaign urging people to vote "yes" for the Voice to Parliament?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.