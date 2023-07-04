Wagga City Council is inviting new industry to the area. with the sale of the first commercial blocks at Bomen Park's Special Activation Precinct (SAP).
25 Blocks of land have opened to expressions of interest through Colliers, on behalf of The Council, and NSW Government.
The hub will focus on attracting tenants across major sectors of manufacturing, agribusiness, freight and logistics, providing these occupiers access to Australia's major cities along the Eastern seaboard.
Through the completion of the new Inland Rail, the Riverina Intermodal Freight and Logistics Hub (RiFL)will play a keyrole in the expansion of the national freight network and boost Australia's connectivity to the international supply chain.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Council General Manager Peter Thompson said the priority was to bring in businesses that would add to the community.
"Even though the expressions of interest hasn't been out for more than 24 hours, they've had about 200 enquiries to that document," he said.
"Hopefully they'll be submitting interest in purchasing land in Wagga to establish businesses, or enlarge businesses, or relocate businesses.
"We'd like to think we'll find purchases in this process. I think it would be a Nirvarna I won't see that we'd sell all of the lots, but we're certainly hoping to sell a significant number."
Mr Thompson said he'd expect to see economic benefits flowing from the area in about two years.
Community consultation on the Bomen SAP started in 2019, and has resulted in a comprehensive master plan for the city, that integrates the future growth potential of the area.
Now in the implementation phase, the state government predicts turning the area into a commercial hub will create up to 6000 new jobs.
In a press release advertising the sale of the lots, Colliers, Head of Capital Markets ACT, Matthew Winter said. said the land sale represented an "extraordinary opportunity" for business.
"Wagga Wagga is the southern gateway for Australia's richest food and agricultural region. Locating at the RiFL hub offers numerous opportunities to capitalise, with potential to add value at every stage of the supply chain," he said.
"The RiFL Hub sites in the precinct enjoy both direct and indirect access to the rail terminal, catering for import, export and domestic goods, transport and storage. With a 4.6-kilometre rail siding, the hub allows for extended trains with the capacity to safely load and unload without delaying other services".
"We believe this new hub will help attract new entrants to the market and add to the growth and prosperity of Wagga, and throughout NSW."
The 25 blocks range in size from approximately 20,000m2 to over 40,000m2. The blocks are being offered for sale by way of an Expressions of Interest (EOI) process closing 14 August 2023.
Mr Thompson said there had already been significant interest in the blocks, including from international businesses.
"We started last week with the state government organising an investor forum. We had 282 registrations, and I think eight countries," he said.
"I'm confident that if we can start the ball rolling with some international investment, then it will continue to roll very quickly as a preferred location."
With land releases an ongoing concern for local property developers, Mr Thompson also said there were plans to release more land for housing in the future.
"We're looking at releasing land in the South for residential housing, and we're in direct communication with the Department of Planning weekly about that," Mr Thompson said.
"There's also a structure plan that's about to be released for community consultation for new land releases in the North ... that's a longer term period to actually be building ... four to five years before we get through all the hoops we have to jump through to get land released in that area"
"We're also trying to get better infill in the city itself, where the services are already provided ... we're about to embark on a master plan for the CBD. The goals of those plans will be to preserve the ammenity of the Wagga CBD, but at the same time increase the density of people living in the CBD - ideally in affordable housing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.