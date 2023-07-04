The Daily Advertiser
Bomen Special Activation Precinct commercial lots up for sale

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated July 4 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 5:00pm
Wagga City Council General Manager Peter Thompson, happy to have taken the first steps in bringing new business to Bomen SAP. Picture by Dan Holmes
Wagga City Council is inviting new industry to the area. with the sale of the first commercial blocks at Bomen Park's Special Activation Precinct (SAP).

