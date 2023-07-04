A man has been taken to hospital following a truck and pedestrian collision on a major highway in the region's west overnight.
About 12.40am on Tuesday morning emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident on the Newell Highway near Berrigan Road about 10 kilometres south of Jerilderie.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said a man in his 30s was treated for a head injury at the scene before being taken by road to Goulburn Valley Base Hospital in Shepparton.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A Transport Management Centre spokesperson said traffic was impacted in both directions as a result.
Motorists were advised to reduce speed and exercise caution until the incident was wrapped up shortly before 1.30am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.