A 70-year-old man was sent to Griffith Base Hospital after being beaten with a stick at his own home

Updated July 4 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 11:00am
Police are seeking help to identify men who attacked a 70-year-old as he arrived at his Griffith home. File image
A 70-year-old man was taken to Griffith Base Hospital after allegedly being assaulted and beaten with a stick by three people at his own property.

