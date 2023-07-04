A new conference will discuss the future of Wagga, casting a spotlight on future opportunities created by technology
Wagga Wagga: Beyond 2050 will focus on the way innovation could create a more resilient, sustainable and liveable community over the next two decades.
The conference is being held by Committee 4 Wagga, and will include guest speakers from the cutting edge of technology and development.
Committee 4 Wagga chair Adam Drummond said it was important for the city to have a conversation about the way we want to integrate technology into our civic lives in the future.
"We're excited about what the future holds leading up to 2050 and beyond," he said.
"From a town planning perspective, from a training perspective for first responders and defence personnel, but also our agricultural sectors and educational institutions.
"I'd like to think that if even a number of these things are adopted, Wagga will be a smart city - we will be embracing technology to ensure that we can develop the city in a sustainable and smart way not just for the generation that's working now, but future generations as well."
The conference will discuss the way four key areas will be impacted by new and emerging developments in technology - transport, automation and robotics in farming, digital twinning.
Committee 4 Wagga has canvassed Wagga and its satellite councils to attend, and learn about the benefits their local government areas might find in adopting more technology.
Mr Drummond said futuristic tech would be here sooner than we thought. We could expect to see flying cars take off from verti-pads around Wagga before 2050.
"We might not even need a Gobba Bridge when that comes," he said.
Regional Australia is often viewed as a laggard when it comes to the adoption of new technologies. In the case of some technologies that rely on privately developed infrastructure - like electric cars - this is undoubtedly true.
Perhaps because of this, governments often view regional Australian communities as good trial sites for new technology. The National Broadband Network was rolled out first in Tasmania, and rural and regional sites in mainland Australia, demonstrating it's capacity before rollout in the cities.
Similarly, Wagga's size, location and ongoing development needs may make it a perfect trial site for new town planning technologies like digital twinning.
Digital twinning involves the integration of photographic imagery into town planning maps, which can give a more detailed sense of the environment.
Mr Drummond said guest speakers Mark Grentell and Ray Singh from Replika would have a "dynamic" display on how this works in practice.
"Their business is built on Unreal Engine, which a lot of people might know from games and other virtual spaces," he said.
"It will enable developers and engineers to see what something like the Gobba Bridge will look like without them actually having to build it.
"We think it will enhance and enable a lot of those development and infrastructure projects that we've been trying to articulate to the different levels of government, that we need here in the regions."
The conference will be held at CSU Riverina Playhouse on August 3. More information is available at committee4wagga.com.au.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
